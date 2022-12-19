Tumblr Gets Cheeky On Twitter Over New Policy About Social Media Competitors

Tumblr (or whoever was running its Twitter account Sunday night) had some fun after Twitter ― under the leadership of self-avowed champion of free speech Elon Musk ― announced it was banning users from promoting other social media platforms.

“We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter,” the Twitter Support account tweeted Sunday. “Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.”

Notably, it did not include other major social media companies like Tumblr, Snapchat and TikTok.

Tumblr, apparently exempt from the new rule, promptly promoted itself in the simplest possible terms:

tumblr — tumblr dot com the website and app (@tumblr) December 18, 2022

It followed up with a few more reactions to the news:

😇 https://t.co/mvHOSm40nT — tumblr dot com the website and app (@tumblr) December 18, 2022

pic.twitter.com/3fCEyA1EYP — tumblr dot com the website and app (@tumblr) December 18, 2022

what’s your tumblr? — tumblr dot com the website and app (@tumblr) December 18, 2022

:) https://t.co/7PKKTWVaB4 — tumblr dot com the website and app (@tumblr) December 18, 2022

Tumblr did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Punishment for violating Twitter’s new policy ranges from tweet removal to temporary locking of accounts. If a user breaks the rules a second time, Twitter said it would permanently ban them.

Under the new rule, users can be punished for telling their followers how to find them on other platforms, an increasingly common practice as people and businesses leave Twitter in response to Musk’s chaotic leadership of the company. Many of the platforms listed under the policy are those that departing Twitter users are opting for instead.

The policy announcement comes amid yet another messy and controversial wave of changes at the company. Last week, Twitter was widely criticized for suspending the accounts of several prominent journalists who covered Musk.

