Turkey Cave Rescue: Live Updates On Mission To Save American Explorer

Turkish Government Directorate of Communications via Associated Press

Turkey Cave Rescue

In this screen grab from video, American caver Mark Dickey, 40, talks to a camera next to a colleague inside the Morca cave near Anamur, southern Turkey, on Thursday, Sept. 7. Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save an American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) in a cave in southern Turkey after he became ill.