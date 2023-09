Turkey Cave Rescue: Live Updates On Mission To Save American Explorer

Due to many difficult factors, including Dickey's condition, the depth at which he fell ill and the cave's narrowness, the rescue could take several days."It’s still expected to take quite a few days to get him all the way out of the cave, as it’s such a difficult and technical cave and he is so far deep in it right now," Gretchen Baker of the National Cave Rescue Commission told NBC News CBS reported that parts of the cave were being widened to accommodate a stretcher.