What's Hot

Janelle James And Quinta Brunson Steal The Show At SAG Awards Before They Start

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Dilbert Distributor Severs Ties To Creator Over Race Remarks

Blood Spatter Expert Suggests 2 Shooters In Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial

Sally Field Hailed For Self-Aware 'White Girl' Speech At SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain Says Her Fall At SAG Awards Had A Silver Lining

Katy Perry Moved To Tears By School Shooting Survivor's 'American Idol' Audition

CIA Director Says Putin 'Too Confident' He Can Defeat Ukraine As China Weighs Lethal Aid

John Fetterman On 'Path To Recovery' After Checking Into Hospital For Depression

Mexican President Posts Photo Of What He Claims Is An Elf

This Horror Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Jansen Panettiere's Family Breaks Silence One Week After His Death

World NewsSyriaTurkeyWorld Bank

New Deadly Quake Hits Turkey, Toppling More Buildings

Officials say a magnitude 5.6 earthquake in southern Turkey killed at least one person, just weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region.
AP
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, just three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, just three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region.
Emrah Gurel via Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday, three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region, causing some already damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person, authorities said.

More than 100 people were injured as a result of Monday’s quake which was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, Yunus Sezer, the chief of the country’s disaster management agency, AFAD, told reporters. More than two dozen buildings collapsed.

A father and daughter who were trapped beneath the ruins of a four-story building in Yesilyurt were rescued with injuries. They had entered the damaged building to collect belongings.

Elsewhere in Malatya, search-and-rescue teams were sifting through the rubble of two damaged buildings that toppled on some parked cars, HaberTurk reported. It was not clear if anyone was trapped under the debris.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces hit by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 185,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD’s chief urged people not to enter damaged buildings, saying strong aftershocks continue to pose a risk. More than 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region since Feb. 6.

The World Bank said Monday it estimates that the massive earthquake caused $34.2 billion in “direct damages” — an equivalent of 4% of the country’s GDP in 2021.

The recovery and reconstruction cost could be potentially twice as large, the World Bank said, adding that GDP losses would also add to the earthquake’s cost.

The World Bank also estimated that 1.25 million people had been left temporarily homeless.

Meanwhile, fans of Turkish soccer team Besiktas threw stuffed toys on the field during a match on Sunday to support children affected by the earthquake. Toys and winter clothing were thrown on the stadium’s grounds to be donated to children in the earthquake-hit regions.

Related

SyriaTurkeyWorld Bank
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community