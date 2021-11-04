If you judge the doneness of your Thanksgiving turkey by taking it out of the oven when the skin turns golden brown, you risk giving food poisoning to everyone at your holiday feast. Let’s not do that.

The best way to know when your turkey is done is by sticking a meat thermometer into the space between the thigh and the breast, and making sure it’s cooked to the USDA-recommended internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. (We recommend removing the turkey from the oven around 160, and then letting it come up to 165 while it’s resting outside of the oven.)

But since many home cooks aren’t roasting whole birds throughout the year, a ton of people are caught off guard on Thanksgiving Day when they realize they don’t have a thermometer that’ll do the job. We’re here to help!

First, a note on pop-up timers and why they don’t work

You know the red pop-up timers that come in many store-bought turkeys? They’re one of the most unreliable kitchen gadgets of all time. That’s because commercial turkey buttons are set to pop at 180 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning your turkey will be overcooked and as dry as sawdust by the time the popper pops.