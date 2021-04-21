Pesky Turtle Messes With Some Lions And Totally Gets Away With It, Too

A pair of lions that were trying to get a drink found themselves face-to-face with an unexpected interloper as a curious turtle popped up from the water and started poking at them.

Safari guide Reggi Barreto told Kruger Sightings, which posted the footage on YouTube, that the lions had stopped for some water after feasting on a zebra at the MalaMala Private Game Reserve in South Africa.

“It was an incredibly rare sighting for me to film,” Barreto wrote. “Watching the terrapin approach the lions that had blood on their chins from the zebra. It seems as though the terrapin was actually more interested in getting some of that blood as opposed to ‘chasing the lions away.’”

As the footage shows, the lions seemed a tad annoyed by the determined turtle, but largely let it be: