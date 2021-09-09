Trump Promotes 9/11 Boxing Match By Claiming He Could Beat Biden

Donald Trump couldn’t beat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, but he claims he could beat the current president in a boxing match.

The former president is scheduled to do commentary for a boxing match between 58-year-old Evander Holyfield and 44-year-old Vitor Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday.

During a promotional event Thursday, Trump was asked if there was anyone he’d like to fight.

Trump, who joined the event via a phone call, didn’t need to think much about whom he’d want to box.

“Well, if I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer because I’ll take a pass on the professional boxers,” Trump said, “I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he’d go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly.”

The 75-year-old former president claimed the 78-year-old current president would “be in big trouble,” adding, “I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds.”

You can watch the exchange below:

One online oddsmaker thinks Trump’s statement isn’t as punch-drunk as it might appear.

The online oddsmaker MyBookie put out theoretical odds on a Trump-Biden fight and made the current president a +1200 underdog while the former guy was a -5000 favorite.

That means a $100 wager on Biden would return $1200 to the bettor if the current president prevailed, while a person would have to bet $5,000 on Trump to win a measly $100 if the former leader took the fight, according to Mediaite.com.

Although a literal fistfight between presidents would certainly be a big news story, it seems unlikely to happen ― especially on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

For one thing, Biden doesn’t appear to have the time to promote a match between two aging boxers. CBS News reports Biden will be busy on Saturday visiting all three sites where planes crashed on Sept. 11, 2001.