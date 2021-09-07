For the second week in a row, “Clickbait” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Adrian Grenier stars in this Netflix original miniseries about a dark social media-related crime told through eight different points of view. Zoe Kazan and Betty Gabriel appear in the thriller as well.

The second most popular show is “Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror,” a new Netflix docuseries that examines the Sept. 11 attacks as we approach the 20th anniversary. And in third is the Spanish crime drama “Money Heist” following the release of new episodes on Sept. 3.

Netflix "Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror" on Netflix.

Netflix "Clickbait" on Netflix.

Other notable series in the ranking include the new animated family show “Sharkdog” and the Australian teen drama “Dive Club.”

As for shows not produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix, NBC’s “Manifest” remains popular, as does the CW’s “All American” and the Disney series “Bunk’d.”

Read on for the full top 10 list.

