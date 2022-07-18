I don’t have children of my own, however, I’ve held enough of them to know they get pretty heavy after a while. A leisurely stroll clutching a 15-pound kiddo on your hip can quickly turn into a strained back, a misaligned spine and an exhausted set of arms that just want to call it quits.

However, one cleverly and ergonomically designed baby carrier has emerged from TikTok to support the tired bodies of caregivers everywhere: The TushBaby hip seat. This innovative and extremely comfortable carrier hooks securely around your waist above the hips using an adjustable safety buckle. The extended memory foam seat offers a stable perch for a child, while the TushBaby better disperses their weight and helps to free up the holder’s hands.

According to Dr. Whitney Casares, a board-certified pediatrician based in Portland, Oregon, the considerate design of this wearable seat does more than just make holding a baby more comfortable. It can be safer for them too.

“When the child is resting on the seat facing into the caregiver’s hip, this puts the child in an ‘M’ shape or ‘spread squat’ position, which keeps the thighs supported and decreases the risk of hip dysplasia for the child,” Casares said.

She added that because the carrier ― which is suitable for children aged zero to three years (or up to 45 pounds) ― sits above the hips and has built-in lumbar support, it “evenly distributes a baby’s weight across both caregivers’s hips, [and] it can protect against extra stress on the arms, shoulders, back, and neck that often occur with baby carriers.”

Jamie Robinson, a former child development specialist and TikToker, agrees that the TushBaby has been a game changer when it comes to alleviating back pain and adding an element of ease to child-carrying.

“I notice I don’t have to shift my weight to one side as I’m carrying my son like I normally do when I’m holding him,” Robinson told HuffPost.

In addition to being a handy accessory for outings and events, Robinson said that the carrier, which can also be used for breastfeeding, is great for wearing around the house, especially if you have a clingy baby that wants to be held.

“One of my favorite things about the carrier, apart from how it has helped my back, is that my little guy likes it SO much better than a normal carrier. He’s never been a fan of being confined, so a typical carrier has never been a big hit for him,” she said.