Get 30% Off Tushy's Classic Bidet During Amazon Prime Day

Normally $99, this eco-friendly bidet is currently 30% off during Amazon Prime Day for $69.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tushy-Classic-Bidet-Toilet-Attachment/dp/B08VRQNH4Z?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62cd59a3e4b0359fa480a4f3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tushy bidet" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cd59a3e4b0359fa480a4f3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Tushy-Classic-Bidet-Toilet-Attachment/dp/B08VRQNH4Z?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62cd59a3e4b0359fa480a4f3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Tushy bidet</a> at Amazon
Amazon
Tushy bidet at Amazon

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve always been curious about bidets but have never tried one out, Tushy’s Prime Day sale is the perfect excuse to give it a go. Normally the bum brand’s bidet runs just under $100, but right now you can get it for just $69.

If you’re daunted by the prospect of trying out a bidet, Tushy can gently ease you into the lifestyle. This bidet is remarkably easy to use and attach to your toilet. You don’t have to worry about fiddling with your tank or juggling complicated tools. It has a universal fit that works for pretty much all standard toilets and doesn’t require electricity. All you have to do is unscrew the toilet seat, pop on the bidet, connect it to water and voila! All your bidet dreams come true.

And if you’re worried about hygiene, fear not. The easy-to-clean bidet attachment is fingerprint and smudge-proof and has self-cleaning technology that washes the nozzle before and after each use. You can pick from a platinum-colored or bamboo knob depending on your personal style, though both are comparable in terms of comfort and ease of use. The knob has ergonomic water pressure control and a precision angle adjuster, so you can adjust it to your preferences.

Tushy’s bidet is designed to get you as clean as possible, while also potentially alleviating discomfort from issues like hemorrhoids or UTIs. It’s also a great financial investment that saves you money on toilet paper in the long run while also being good for the environment. Just think of all the toilet paper you’ll save! We can’t think of a better reason than that to snag one ASAP. Pick one up for yourself today while supplies last and the sale is hot.

$69 at Amazon (originally $99)
