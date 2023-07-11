Amazon Tushy bidet attachments are on sale for Prime Day.

Here’s a bathroom fact you might not know: The average person spends the equivalent of 416 days of their life on the toilet. Whether you like to get in and out as quickly as possible or you enjoy some leisurely loo time scrolling social media while you go, it’s worth it to make your time in there as comfy as possible. One way to do just that is by outfitting your toilet with a bidet attachment.

If you’re unfamiliar with the bidet, basically it’s a plumbing fixture that sprays a targeted stream of water to wash your nether regions after you use the toilet. If you’ve been considering buying one, now’s the time to do it: Bidet-attachment maker Tushy is having a major sale for Amazon Prime Day with three of its most beloved products marked way down.

What’s great about these bidets is that they’re easy to install and use. It literally just takes 10 minutes to set up and you don’t need any tools. They’re made to work with any standard toilet, so you don’t have to leave your bidet behind if you move down the road, or buy a whole new bathroom appliance. And unlike a toilet outfitted with a bunch of buttons, these attachments are intuitive to figure out too, with just a one or two knobs and switches, depending on which model you go with. The knobs and switches are there to help you control the water pressure and spray angle so that your undercarriage gets as clean as possible.

