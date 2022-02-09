Twitter Gets Cheeky Over 'Super Bowel' Contest Offering Cash For Poop Pics

A bidet company announced that it’s holding an unusual Super Bowl contest, and the news made a big splash with Twitter users.
On Wednesday, Tushy tweeted that its “Super Bowel” contest will award $10,000 to the best post-Super Bowl poop sent on what it is dubbing “Super Bowel Monday.”
Tushy’s social media team was sure to note that the contest does not start until next week.
Thoroughly unsurprisingly, Twitter users had lots of thoughts about the crap-seeking contest.
Some people had questions:
And the company’s social media team did have a response for the woman who asked a very simple question:
But while Tushy specifically asked people to hold off on submissions, some couldn’t help submitting parody entries already.
And at least one person saw possibilities beyond the prize money.