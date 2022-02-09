Twitter Gets Cheeky Over 'Super Bowel' Contest Offering Cash For Poop Pics

A bidet company announced that it’s holding an unusual Super Bowl contest, and the news made a big splash with Twitter users.

On Wednesday, Tushy tweeted that its “Super Bowel” contest will award $10,000 to the best post-Super Bowl poop sent on what it is dubbing “Super Bowel Monday.”

We're serious. You could win $10K if you send us your post-big game poop on Super Bowel Monday. Bonus points if you tell us what food it used to be. 👀 #TUSHYSuperBowel pic.twitter.com/FddU8MDYa5 — TUSHY Bidet (@hellotushy) February 9, 2022

Post your poop on the TL + tag us and use #TUSHYSuperBowel to enter. If you're poop shy, shoot us a DM. AND If you wanna read the official rules here's that link! https://t.co/P15AzsYOzh — TUSHY Bidet (@hellotushy) February 9, 2022

Tushy’s social media team was sure to note that the contest does not start until next week.

Pls do not send me your poop pics now. — TUSHY Bidet (@hellotushy) February 9, 2022

Thoroughly unsurprisingly, Twitter users had lots of thoughts about the crap-seeking contest.

I can't believe I'm raising a child in a world where this exists. https://t.co/xoGXvqgzuO — Ashok Selvam (@Shokdiesel) February 9, 2022

Bless the people who will be reviewing the pics. https://t.co/D8PY1mOH2O — Connie Chan (@ConstanceChan) February 9, 2022

this is certainly one way to drive ~ engagement ~



(keep the tushy social team in your thoughts and prayers) https://t.co/EwwyxkO6Nl — Sasha Kalra (@sashakalra) February 9, 2022

Satan came up with this campaign. https://t.co/0Nyl74GVZn — Elvia Limón (@elvialimon) February 9, 2022

Yes, the entry guidelines are worth a read.



No I will not submit a turd pic that has previously won another prize. Yes, I must receive permission to use someone else’s turd pic. — Jacques Kitsch (@PointyChicken) February 9, 2022

Some people had questions:

Why? Why? Why do this? What’s wrong with you? Why? Why? Why? No. Please. https://t.co/fdkWnamHHk — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) February 9, 2022

Tushy can I have $10k for the strife of the Daily Mail writing this about me? pic.twitter.com/X3k3Iz6u5r — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) February 9, 2022

What could go wrong? https://t.co/d533c06xlS — Diana Bradley (@prweekdiana) February 9, 2022

And the company’s social media team did have a response for the woman who asked a very simple question:

why — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 9, 2022

Because everybody poops, and it's time for someone to make a bunch of money off of that. — TUSHY Bidet (@hellotushy) February 9, 2022

But while Tushy specifically asked people to hold off on submissions, some couldn’t help submitting parody entries already.

And at least one person saw possibilities beyond the prize money.