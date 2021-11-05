If you’re looking to add a finishing touch to the perfect present, these TV-themed holiday cards are like a commercial-free marathon of fun. From “Fraiser”

to “Dexter” to all your Bravo faves, there’s a card for every type of TV lover ― even your slightly cranky dad that only watches “Dateline” and calls every other show trash.

Thanks to the internet, you can now watch your favorite shows on your computer, tablet and even phone. And thanks to these amazing cards, you can show your loved ones you care about them (and remember which “Succession” characters they like) at the same time.

To really steal the show this holiday season, we’ve rounded up the best TV-themed holiday cards.