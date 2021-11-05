Shopping

These TV-Themed Holiday Cards Will Steal The Show

From "You" to "Friends," we've got television-themed holiday cards for new and old favorites.

Staff Writer

From left to right: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=TVholidaycards-griffinwynne-110321-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1105111839%2Fchristmas-card-squid-game-merry-squidmas%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dsquid%2Bgame%2Bholiday%2Bcards%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-25%26organic_search_click%3D1%26frs%3D1%26source%3Daw%26utm_source%3Daffiliate_window%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3Dus_location_buyer%26utm_content%3D837483%26awc%3D6220_1636033791_ec0d570abe6583d36fed01c4d84c1c36%26utm_term%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Merry Squidmas card from JNRCreativeStudio on Etsy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61780146e4b066de4f67dded" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=TVholidaycards-griffinwynne-110321-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1105111839%2Fchristmas-card-squid-game-merry-squidmas%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dsquid%2Bgame%2Bholiday%2Bcards%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-25%26organic_search_click%3D1%26frs%3D1%26source%3Daw%26utm_source%3Daffiliate_window%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3Dus_location_buyer%26utm_content%3D837483%26awc%3D6220_1636033791_ec0d570abe6583d36fed01c4d84c1c36%26utm_term%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Merry Squidmas card from JNRCreativeStudio on Etsy</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=TVholidaycards-griffinwynne-110321-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F900843830%2Fpeace-on-earth-rhoa-holiday-card%3Fga_search_query%3Dchristmas%26ref%3Dshop_items_search_23" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Peace on earth card from HollabackCards on Etsy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61780146e4b066de4f67dded" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=TVholidaycards-griffinwynne-110321-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F900843830%2Fpeace-on-earth-rhoa-holiday-card%3Fga_search_query%3Dchristmas%26ref%3Dshop_items_search_23" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Peace on earth card from HollabackCards on Etsy</a> and <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=TVholidaycards-griffinwynne-110321-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F508618862%2Flarry-hanukkah-hanukkah-holiday-card%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dpop%2Bculture%2Bhunukkah%2Bcard%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-3-17%26organic_search_click%3D1%26source%3Daw%26utm_source%3Daffiliate_window%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3Dus_location_buyer%26utm_content%3D837483%26awc%3D6220_1636033815_5ce5ae12561abba3fec6d2b490b84740%26utm_term%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Larry David card from PartyMountainPaper on Etsy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61780146e4b066de4f67dded" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=TVholidaycards-griffinwynne-110321-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F508618862%2Flarry-hanukkah-hanukkah-holiday-card%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dpop%2Bculture%2Bhunukkah%2Bcard%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-3-17%26organic_search_click%3D1%26source%3Daw%26utm_source%3Daffiliate_window%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3Dus_location_buyer%26utm_content%3D837483%26awc%3D6220_1636033815_5ce5ae12561abba3fec6d2b490b84740%26utm_term%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Larry David card from PartyMountainPaper on Etsy</a>
Etsy
From left to right: Merry Squidmas card from JNRCreativeStudio on Etsy, Peace on earth card from HollabackCards on Etsy and Larry David card from PartyMountainPaper on Etsy

If you’re looking to add a finishing touch to the perfect present, these TV-themed holiday cards are like a commercial-free marathon of fun. From “Fraiser
to “Dexter” to all your Bravo faves, there’s a card for every type of TV lover ― even your slightly cranky dad that only watches “Dateline” and calls every other show trash.

Thanks to the internet, you can now watch your favorite shows on your computer, tablet and even phone. And thanks to these amazing cards, you can show your loved ones you care about them (and remember which “Succession” characters they like) at the same time.

To really steal the show this holiday season, we’ve rounded up the best TV-themed holiday cards.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
All I want for Christmas is "You"
BigMoodBoutique on Etsy
Get it from BigMoodBoutique on Etsy for $6.50.
2
Teresa Giudice — Not the sprinkle cookies!
HollabackCards on Etsy
Get it from HollabackCards on Etsy for $6.50.
3
For the Roy Kent fans
ShopHelloHarlot on Etsy
Get it from ShopHelloHarlot on Etsy for $6.50.
4
Peace on (Real Housewives of) Atlanta
HollabackCards on Etsy
Get it from HollabackCards on Etsy for $6.50.
5
Rachel's Trifle
sixsunflowersdesign on Etsy
Get it from sixsunflowersdesign on Etsy for $8.13.
6
A nod to Dakota Johnson
HollabackCards on Etsy
Get it from HollabackCards on Etsy for $6.50.
7
Cousin Greg
HeyBestieCards on Etsy
Get it from HeyBestieCards on Etsy for $5.08.
8
For goodness sake, Karen
itsjenacyde on Etsy
Get it from itsjenacyde on Etsy for $5.87.
9
A little something for fans of "The Office"
JNRCreativeStudio on Etsy
Get it from JNRCreativeStudio on Etsy for $9.25.
10
Gordon Ramsay's idiot sandwich
GetExtraCheese on Etsy
Get it from GetExtraCheese on Etsy for $5.47.
11
Frasier Crane on KACL-AM
workbyleahg on Etsy
Get it from workbyleahg on Etsy for $3.50.
12
Happy accidents with Bob Ross
popculturegift on Etsy
Get it from popculturegift on Etsy for $4.26.
13
A message from Larry David
PartyMountainPaper on Etsy
Get it from PartyMountainPaper on Etsy for $5.26.
14
Merry Squidmas
JNRCreativeStudio on Etsy
Get it from JNRCreativeStudio on Etsy for $9.25.
15
A killer Christmas from Dexter
ArtworkByPaulaForYou on Etsy
Get it from ArtworkByPaulaForYou on Etsy for $4.99.
16
For Seinfeld fans
Amazon
Get a set of 12 cards from Amazon for $19.88.
17
"A Christmas Carole" Baskin
happyrose on Etsy
Get it from happyrose on Etsy for $4.99.
18
A "Summer House" holiday
Etsy
Get it from HollabackCards on Etsy for $6.50.
19
Christmas bébé, for Schitt's Creek fans
JNRCreativeStudio on Etsy
Get it from JNRCreativeStudio on Etsy for $5.25.
20
From Dunder Mifflin
Papermain on Etsy
Get it from Papermain on Etsy for $5.
21
Fa la Lala from "Vanderpump Rules"
HollabackCards on Etsy
Get it from HollabackCards on Etsy for $6.50.
22
Ted Lasso: Handsome son of a gun
GoldenHRGraphics on Etsy
Get it from GoldenHRGraphics on Etsy for $5.90.
23
For "Housewives of New York" fans: Bezerkshires
HollabackCards on Etsy
Get it from HollabackCards on Etsy for $6.50.
24
From Dwight Schrute and the Belsnickel
ShoppeeGood on Etsy
Get it from ShoppeeGood on Etsy for $4.50.
25
Stupid sexy Santa
AltMojo on Etsy
Get it from AltMojo on Etsy for $4.99.
26
Lester Ho Ho Holt
itsjenacyde on Etsy
Get it from itsjenacyde on Etsy for $5.87.
27
For Erika Jayne fans: "It's expensive to be me"
HollabackCards on Etsy
Get it from HollabackCards on Etsy for $6.50.
28
Another one for "Succession" fans
HeyBestieCards on Etsy
Get it from HeyBestieCards on Etsy for $5.08.
29
Happy Monukkah for "Friends" fans
missprintpaper on Etsy
Get it from missprintpaper on Etsy for $4.95.
30
You had me at Chrismukkah, for the "OC" fan in your life
HollabackCards on Etsy
Get it from HollabackCards on Etsy for $6.50.
31
Santa baby from "Real Housewives"
HollabackCards on Etsy
Get it from HollabackCards on Etsy for $6.50.
32
An ameezing Hunukkah from "The Kroll Show"
itsjenacyde on Etsy
Get it from itsjenacyde on Etsy for $5.87.
Holiday Cards From Amazon
shoppingHolidayshomegift ideasholiday cards