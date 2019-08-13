Person Wearing TV Torments Virginia Town By Leaving TVs On Porches

Things are getting weird in Henrico County, Virginia. Real weird.

It seems many residents have been visited by a strange person wearing a television set on their head who has been leaving vintage TVs on their porches since Sunday.

At least 60 people have been subjected to the bizarre antics, which witnesses say are being done by a guy dressed in a jumpsuit with a TV for a head.

“It’s the weirdest thing. He squats down, puts the TV there and walks off. It’s really weird,” resident Adrian Garner told Richmond station WWBT. “My first reaction was, ‘Did we order this?’ Not in an Amazon box, it was just kind of strange.”

Jim Brooksbank, who found an old, tube-style, 13-inch TV on his porch, finds the prank “sort of funny,” but can’t figure out the purpose.

“I can’t think of any technology or political point that would be valid here. It’s just a senseless prank,” he told local station WTVR TV.

Lt. Matt Pecka of the Henrico Police Department said more than one person is doing the TV porch dumps.

He said officers picked up most of the TVs already so that citizens wouldn’t have to waste time or money dropping off the orphaned TVs at the dump.

Although no crime has been committed, police are urging anyone who spots suspicious activity to call Henrico County police at 804-501-5000.

This is the second time Henrico has been tormented with TVs, according to WTVR TV.

Last August, more than 20 TVs were left on the porches of Henrico homes, but it is unknown whether it is connected to the current perpetrators, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

