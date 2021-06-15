The Questionable Fashion Trends Of 2021, From Prairie Dresses To Pointy Nails

As vaccination rates rise and COVID-19 restrictions ease, people are finally putting away their sweatpants (at least sometimes) and slipping into “real” clothes.
But after a year of pandemic clothing, many of us are left wondering what we’re supposed to be wearing and what’s in style now. It turns out the answer isn’t to everyone’s liking.
We’ve rounded up 22 funny and relatable tweets about 2021 style. Enjoy!
I don’t know what people under 5’3” did to deserve the current slate of summer fashion but it’s downright hostile.— Kim Bellware (@bellwak) May 26, 2021
I have to say I'm really glad monochromatic matching sets are in style because trying to figure out tops and bottoms that go together has always been a huge source of stress for me— katie jo (@katiejoyofosho) April 10, 2021
This summer’s women’s day dress aesthetic is “I fell asleep in this last night and I’ll probably fall asleep in it again tonight; fuck you, it’s comfortable”— Erin June 31st Ryan (@morninggloria) June 5, 2021
I’ve put my finger on why I am unsettled by many current clothing trends: it’s that we’ve got a bunch of cc babcocks dressing like Fran 😱😱😱— Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) April 29, 2021
to whomever is deciding fashion trends at the moment and making the theme “things I was bullied for wearing in middle school”....kindly stop ❤️ I’m tired ❤️— Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) May 29, 2021
they’re back! pic.twitter.com/qxp8zaYJRW— folu (@notfolu) March 3, 2021
Women’s fashion right now be like “Would you rather wear jeans à la Jessie Spano, and look like you have a long ass, or wear an elegant potato sack inspired by Laura Ingalls Wilder and have no ass at all, whatever it is, we’ve got you”— ☕️MacgyveringMom22🍷 (@MacgyveringM22) May 24, 2021
if the tiktok teens wanna revive fashion trends from our youth, let them. we wore that ugly ass shit and thought we was doin something. allow them the same grace. life is short— SadeVEVO (@fillegrossiere) April 28, 2021
Instead of forecasting 2021 fashion trends, can we all just agree to recycle the clothes intended for 2020?— JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) December 30, 2020
trend forecasters for the last 5 consecutive years: thin eyebrows and low rise jeans are going to come back in a big way— Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) January 1, 2021
gen z: does anyone know where i can buy hot rollers like my grandma uses???
the fashion industry needs people like me so when four people approve this design i can be in the corner whispering— That Mom Tho 🏳️🌈 (@mom_tho) May 16, 2021
“ᴵᵗ ˡᵒᵒᵏˢ ˡᶦᵏᵉ ʰᵉʳ ᵗᶦᵈᵈʸ ᶦˢ ᵒᵘᵗ” pic.twitter.com/wCHebOxM5a
I can’t even tell what the younger fashion even is these days. Looks like they’re playing thrift store roulette.— HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) March 6, 2021
When is the trend of women having long, pointy talon nails gonna end, I’m scared— SpacedMom (@copymama) May 21, 2021
I know the trend pieces have foretold this for a while but it is still jarring to see bootcut low rise jeans paired with going out tops in the wild— Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) April 28, 2021
A lot of these new fashion trends just aren't a bit of me. Crocs? Platform flip flops? Low rise jeans? I don't want it— ً (@youloverts) May 9, 2021
very cool that Instagram algorithms have got my clothing style and body shape (Nice Egg) down to a tee (cardigan) pic.twitter.com/BLrUrcjRZb— Karen Chee (@karencheee) March 26, 2021
Another (selfish) reason I don’t think low rise jeans should be allowed to come back in style is because I have a very short torso— katie jo (@katiejoyofosho) February 19, 2021
Please let the casual footwear trend continue in the aftertimes. Even when I’ve worn *slightly* more comfortable kitten heels to awards shows, by hour two I’m in excruciating pain and can barely walk. Meanwhile, men are skipping around like woodland nymphs in chucks and loafers. pic.twitter.com/ah1UChgTKM— Gennefer Gross IS VACCINATED!!! (@Gennefer) April 26, 2021
Women in LA be wearing dirty white air forces with high socks. Where tf did this fashion trend come from? ION LIKE IT 🥴 #Respectfully— Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) May 26, 2021
when this pandemic is over I better see men embracing flare pants please lord— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) March 15, 2021
Being a geriatric millennial means you’re secure enough to rock a middle part and bootcut jeans.— Gennefer Gross IS VACCINATED!!! (@Gennefer) June 2, 2021
The way you remain timeless is by refusing to engage in any style trend whatsoever. The potato sack knows no era.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) March 25, 2021