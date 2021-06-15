Style & Beauty

The Questionable Fashion Trends Of 2021, From Prairie Dresses To Pointy Nails

"to whomever is deciding fashion trends at the moment and making the theme 'things I was bullied for wearing in middle school'....kindly stop I’m tired"

As vaccination rates rise and COVID-19 restrictions ease, people are finally putting away their sweatpants (at least sometimes) and slipping into “real” clothes.

But after a year of pandemic clothing, many of us are left wondering what we’re supposed to be wearing and what’s in style now. It turns out the answer isn’t to everyone’s liking.

We’ve rounded up 22 funny and relatable tweets about 2021 style. Enjoy!

