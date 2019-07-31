Wellness

29 Tweets About Anxiety That Will Make You Say 'Same'

These #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety are quite relatable.

Dealing with anxiety is part of being human. Now a trending Twitter hashtag is reminding people just how normal it is to feel anxious in everyday situations.

On Wednesday, the popular Hashtag Roundup account called on Twitter users to share #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety. Needless to say, the responses were quite relatable.

Keep scrolling for 29 highlights.

Twitteranxiety