29 Tweets About Anxiety That Will Make You Say 'Same'

Dealing with anxiety is part of being human. Now a trending Twitter hashtag is reminding people just how normal it is to feel anxious in everyday situations.
On Wednesday, the popular Hashtag Roundup account called on Twitter users to share #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety. Needless to say, the responses were quite relatable.
Keep scrolling for 29 highlights.
when people say: “you can choose whatever u want” or “I don’t have any preferences” and you’re like: “OMG WHAT IF I CHOOSE WRONG” #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety pic.twitter.com/j3supDHzSl— M (@imslleeping) July 31, 2019
#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety “Blank has tagged you in a photo”— Belinda Klein (@BeLiNdAoOx) July 31, 2019
Here are some #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety— Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) July 31, 2019
- Someone saying "we need to talk"
- Speaking in front of people
- Running late
- Getting stuck on the subway
I'm a fan of this hashtag. Let's keep talking about anxiety. It's a big part of what makes us human.
#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety everything pic.twitter.com/lD3J6JTCxX— liv 🏳️🌈 (@MYBADlDEA) July 31, 2019
#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety having to ask someone to pay me back the money they owe me pic.twitter.com/6RsSYSgl16— George (@George_KG1) July 31, 2019
Planning for twenty different possibilities that never happen #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety— Nylon Dragon (@NylonDragon) July 31, 2019
#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety— 🌸 Diane 🌸🐾 (@kitawny24) July 31, 2019
Leaving the house
#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety when you post something but then start to think if it comes off the wrong way pic.twitter.com/Lt6F0RVlta— Fairy Jimin 🦋 (@NalaIsWeird) July 31, 2019
Knowing I have to get up early causes me not to sleep #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety— blue 2020 wave (@whitney_cat) July 31, 2019
Eye contact #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety— HPaige (@flourescentsin) July 31, 2019
#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety People who are smiling and happy at 6am pic.twitter.com/wEmYLTzkLO— GlowstickOfDestiny (@secondhandfuker) July 31, 2019
People looking over my shoulder at a computer screen #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety— Nylon Dragon (@NylonDragon) July 31, 2019
When people reach in to shake my hand directly after I washed them in the restroom..#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety— Amadi Grey (@AmadiGrey) July 31, 2019
when you’re in class and the person next to you is reading and u know you’re going to have to read next #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety pic.twitter.com/wdOWv0VDy8— juliet (@stylespleaser) July 31, 2019
#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety when my phone starts ringing, meeting new people, standing in line...everything 🙃 anxiety fckn sucks pic.twitter.com/sKlnjtbK0q— mimii (@iamthehype__) July 31, 2019
#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety A packed party and only 1 exit..— Lee b (@Leeb24097931) July 31, 2019
#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety— Amadi Grey (@AmadiGrey) July 31, 2019
When a cop merges behind me into my lane..
When someone reads my message but doesn’t reply #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety pic.twitter.com/7yvINaj68Y— illuminati (@tinfoil_talk) July 31, 2019
#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety large crowds, loud noises, feeling stressed, feeling overwhelmed, traffic, family situations. Hell, the better question is what DOESN'T give me anxiety? I've suffered with anxiety for over 15 years.— valerie (@Valthehbic) July 31, 2019
It's frustrating, aggravating.
Showing my mum a picture in my phone and then she starts scrolling .. #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety pic.twitter.com/7JFNqgydxx— 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐰 𝐟𝐟𝐡 (@inmyhtears) July 31, 2019
#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety People, answering the phone (to people), crowds (of people), meeting people, answering the door to people, being touched (by people), collaborating (with people), being in closed places (with people)...— Richard Littler (@richard_littler) July 31, 2019
1/84
#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety When someone says they need to ask you something and then says nevermind pic.twitter.com/AsCYZaGR48— GlowstickOfDestiny (@secondhandfuker) July 31, 2019
When people say ''we need to talk" #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety pic.twitter.com/ixAMnN6qO7— Maxine 🌻 (@Maxim1llion) July 31, 2019
Talking on the phone. Just text me goddammit. #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety pic.twitter.com/d8IPab3NLB— JIN-ius (@Irrelevant_Army) July 31, 2019
Leaving a chapter half unread#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety pic.twitter.com/i2Yyo0TMR3— Mina Masters (@mina_masters) July 31, 2019
Twitter confronting me about my anxiety #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety pic.twitter.com/oBYfGdq4ZS— Charlie (@Charlie55534749) July 31, 2019
How much time you got #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety— matt (@mrl_386) July 31, 2019
#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety noticing a spelling errorr after I tweeted something— 🎀𝑀𝓊𝓃𝒶🎀 (@MunaNawabit1) July 31, 2019
#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 31, 2019
1. My anxiety
2. See number 1