Home & Living

Too-Real Tweets About Being In Your 40s

"Welcome to your 40s - you now think every car has its brights on."

Every decade has its new discoveries.

For people in their 40s, there are the mysterious bruises, new medications and feelings of utter joy when staying in on a Friday night. At least that’s what the funny folks on Twitter would have you believe.

Below, we’ve rounded up 60 tweets about being in your 40s.

agingfunny tweets