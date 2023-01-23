These days, there’s no shortage of animated shows for preschool-aged kids to enjoy, from “Peppa Pig” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” to “Paw Patrol.”
But one series that has managed to captivate both kids and their parents is the Australian hit “Bluey.” In fact, many of those parents have turned to Twitter to express admiration for the writing, emotional responses to the episodes and respect for the show’s parental figures.
To bring together the grownup “Bluey” fans, we’ve rounded up 30 funny and relatable tweets about the series. Enjoy!
Me: *is a strong, capable professional and father*— Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) July 16, 2022
Also me: *cries during every episode of Bluey*
I only take parenting tips from Bluey’s parents. Those dogs know what they’re doing— that wholesome “chef” lady (@_Onezwa) September 30, 2022
me watching most kid’s shows: ok honey no more tv for the day— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) October 5, 2022
me watching Bluey: excellent joke structure, incredible dialogue, superior character development, no wait let’s watch another one
Me, when I hear the Bluey theme song fire up pic.twitter.com/Gwir9DWKpB— The Dad (@thedad) August 11, 2022
Look, I love Bluey as much as the next mom, but judging someone’s parenting against Bandit and Chili Heeler is…weird. They’re cartoon dogs.— Lindsay Fickas (@lindsayfickas) January 4, 2023
My personal metric is the Home Alone parents, and comparatively speaking, I’m thriving.
Yes, I am watching Bluey without my kids. No, I refuse to be embarrassed by it.— 3 Wild Rainbows (@wildrainbow2) November 20, 2022
The best part of my kids watching Bluey on and endless loop is they have incorporated Aussie phrases into their everyday speech, like when I tell 4 she can’t eat til dinner and she’s screaming “but that will take AGES”.— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) July 5, 2020
It’s cute.
I handed my boss my two weeks notice but he just laughed and ripped it up and now I’m getting him another cookie and watching Bluey again— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) October 13, 2022
I'm gonna need Bluey's dad to stop dad-shaming me with his constant availability and his boundless energy for creative play with his children.— Samuel Perry (@profsamperry) August 10, 2022
Watching Bluey with the toddler and this is where I’m at mentally, because her house is way nicer than mine- pic.twitter.com/iLAyM9X2nw— Eric Smith (@ericsmithrocks) December 28, 2020
I used to think "three-nager" was a joke but my 3 is lying in bed crying "my life is ruined" because I wouldn't let him watch another episode of Bluey— Not Another Pinterest Mom (@xennial_mom) July 25, 2021
bluey is great because every episode is called like “booty bum pie” but then 5 minutes later a sweeping score is playing while golden hour sun lights the dad’s face as he says “ahren’t we lucky to be aloive?”— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) August 12, 2022
Bluey should have a disclaimer. Warning: The following program may give children unrealistic expectations to play silly little games with their parents.— Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) March 8, 2022
My husband called while I was on my way to grocery store to ask what the name of that Bluey show is that 4 watches.— Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) August 30, 2020
It’s Bluey.
When bluey’s mom said “I need 20 minutes where nobody says anything to me” I felt that, moms around the world felt that.— Kylie 🌸 (@kywallendorff) December 4, 2022
“Why is Bluey’s dad always doing laundry if they never wear clothes?” My husband asks as I fold laundry and the toddler runs around half naked...— Socially Distant Vaccinated Masked Momma Penguin (@tweethappy2017) October 12, 2020
Pretty sure Bluey has become the parenthood manual.— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) October 5, 2022
I have a lot of unhinged and indefensible thoughts but close to the top of the list is that Bandit from Bluey is the hottest dad on TV. pic.twitter.com/3gp6W8vWwD— maggie tokuda-hall (@emteehall) January 14, 2023
Bluey is the best show ever, until I hear my 4yr old yell "I wanna do a bush wee" at the grocery store— Not Another Pinterest Mom (@xennial_mom) April 19, 2022
Yesterday my friend and I were so tired after taking a road trip we compared ourselves to Bluey when they pretend to be the grannies, and this is a whole new low, right?— 3 Wild Rainbows (@wildrainbow2) November 14, 2021
When you think you're just watching cartoons but then Bluey cuts you to your core pic.twitter.com/FP7KhIbsU0— The Dad (@thedad) January 12, 2023
Thanks to Bluey my 5yo now refers to the 80's as "when everything was crazy and you didn't wear helmets."— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) August 15, 2022
I always thought Daniel Tiger’s parents set unrealistic parenting expectations then we started watching Bluey— Daddy’s Digest (@daddysdigest) August 19, 2022
I wish there was a “pin” option for streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.— Eric Smith (@ericsmithrocks) December 8, 2020
Things that just never leave that row after you’ve watched them, because a toddler doesn’t care that you’ve finished every episode of Bluey or seen Moana sixteen times.
So sweet how Bluey’s dad always makes time to play make-believe and silly games but, as I like to remind my 4yo, dogs can’t talk.— Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) July 24, 2021
I sat down to watch season 3 of Bluey with my 5-year-old. She picked the episode because "you'll love this one." After it was over she looked at me with a smile, "that was a good one, right!?" Me all teary-eyed, "YES." Leave it to Bluey to make me cry.— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) August 11, 2022
bluey’s parents are a constant inspiration, and I will never achieve the standard they have set.— Justin “Hoops” McElroy (@JustinMcElroy) June 9, 2021
I’d totally date the dad from Bluey if he wasn’t married…or a cartoon dog— Lottie-pop 🍭 (@Lottie_Poppie) December 18, 2022
Me when I want to blow my 3-year old's mind:— Ben Eltham (@beneltham) November 29, 2021
"Do you know I used to go see Bluey's dad play in a rock band when I was at uni?"
I am obsessed with Bluey!!! I guess my kids like it too 😂— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) May 14, 2020