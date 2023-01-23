These days, there’s no shortage of animated shows for preschool-aged kids to enjoy, from “Peppa Pig” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” to “Paw Patrol.”

But one series that has managed to captivate both kids and their parents is the Australian hit “Bluey.” In fact, many of those parents have turned to Twitter to express admiration for the writing, emotional responses to the episodes and respect for the show’s parental figures.