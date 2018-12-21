Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Relationships

26 Tweets That Prove The Best Part Of Breaking Up Is Tweeting About It

"One of the worst parts of a breakup is you'll never see their dog again, and the dog has no idea why."
By Brittany Wong
12/21/2018 05:45am ET

On the surface, there’s nothing funny about a breakup. But if you’re self-deprecating, witty and can laugh at your pain, few subjects are funnier.

Below, 26 tweets that somehow find the humor in breaking up. (For some of them, here’s hoping their exes have already hit unfollow.)

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
MORE:
TwitterRelationshipsbreakupexes