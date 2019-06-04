Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Food & Drink

38 Tweets For People Obsessed With Cheese

In honor of National Cheese Day, here are some funny tweets to give you a Gouda laugh.

It’s no secret Americans love cheese ― from grocery store string cheese to fancy restaurant burrata and wheels of Raclette.

In honor of National Cheese Day, which falls on June 4, we rounded up 38 funny tweets that are sure to resonate with cheese-lovers. Keep scrolling for a Gouda laugh.

