37 Funny Tweets About Company Holiday Parties

The holiday season is a time for gift-wrapping, Christmas carols, colorful decorations and lots of sweets. It’s also a time for office get-togethers.
Company holiday parties have a reputation for being a bit stale ― or on the other hand, a little too lit (cue embarrassing dance floor moments after a few too many eggnogs). Whether you work for a large corporation with an epic soiree or have a more intimate in-office celebration, there are many opportunities for humor.
Below we’ve rounded up 37 tweets about company holiday parties.
I did karaoke at my office Christmas party. I sang Bohemian Rhapsody. There was a dance routine. So no, I'm not going to work tomorrow.— Slightly funny Jew (@Dani_Feld) December 15, 2016
Can't wait for the office Christmas party...A great place to catch up with people you haven't seen in like an hour🎄🙄🎅🏼— Jaime 🏹🦌🎄🎅🏼 (@Treestand_tweet) December 4, 2017
I reserved for two at our company Christmas party. I don’t actually have a plus one I’m just really looking forward to having two plates.— Brandon Wurzer (@BrandonWurzer) December 5, 2017
Congratulations in advance to my coworkers who will get to hear me slur "you're just... you're so BEAUTIFUL" through tears at the company holiday party tonight, you earned it— katefestivity (@katefeetie) December 6, 2017
My favorite thing so far about freelancing is not having to go to a company holiday party but getting three weeks worth of drunk texts from friends about theirs— Emma Silvers (@emmaruthless) December 9, 2017
This info on the office Christmas party invite concerns me. pic.twitter.com/1dcosZQwqT— Chris Parsons (@ChrisParsons274) November 24, 2017
I’d pretend to be your successful boyfriend at your company holiday party— Doug Bies (@dougbies) December 10, 2017
Me, flirting
Love to attend a company holiday party with hundreds of my coworkers and spend 4 hours talking to 3 of them about Red Dead Redemption 2 and how much we love sweet, noble Hosea.— Shane Madej (@shalexandej) December 6, 2018
Tonight is my office holiday party! Tomorrow is my awkward office board meeting.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 16, 2016
My only goal for tonight's company holiday party is to say "it's been a minute" to everyone's s/os— Peter Vidani (@pter) December 7, 2017
The problem with drinking with people from work at the office Christmas party, is they're the ones I bitch about when I'm drunk.— Jaime 🏹🦌🎄🎅🏼 (@Treestand_tweet) December 5, 2017
Tomorrow is my company holiday party, and they cleared off a table near my desk and named it 'Wine Station' so yeah I already love tomorrow.— Megan McDonagh (@megzmcd) December 11, 2014
Waking up the day after the office holiday party like pic.twitter.com/GZTQaGyOXH— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) December 16, 2016
The office holiday party is a great place to meet everyone you've been emailing from 10 feet away. http://t.co/ORGeo4rY— someecards (@someecards) December 11, 2012
just got the invitation for the company’s holiday party..— katerina (@BookshOne) December 8, 2017
i’m currently interviewing for my +1 🙂
tomorrow is my company's christmas party and ur absolutely right if u think im gonna eat 100 crab legs for free— 🌲all i want 4 chrismas is cairnphos (@RIPmegane) December 6, 2017
My coworker is planning our office holiday party and he needed a headcount, so he messaged me “You’re not bringing a +1, right?” and he definitely meant because I’m remote & it’s unlikely I’d fly someone out for it but nevertheless I feel personally attacked CAN A GIRL LIVE— Susie (@NutshellVersion) December 7, 2018
when your friend asks if you're bringing a +1 to your company holiday party pic.twitter.com/eBeEESeGa4— Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) December 15, 2014
Shout out to the Mafk no one knows at the office Christmas party.— Jonathan Torrens (@TorrensJonathan) December 10, 2017
i damn sure did request Bodak Yellow at the company holiday party last night and sang along as if it were the uncensored version.— Jrzy Lioness (@Jrzylioness) December 14, 2017
One year at the office holiday party I gave out raffle tickets to everyone even though there was no raffle and no prize. #iconic— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) December 15, 2016
Apparently “merry go fuck yourself” isn’t a festive greeting no matter how many drinks you had at the office Christmas party. Thanks for the reminder HR.— Dishonest_Abe (@dishonest_abeL) December 5, 2017
Already starting to think about how long I will stay at the office holiday party before leaving to go home and pet my roommate’s cat.— Adam Davis (@amdhit) December 15, 2016
walking into this office holiday party like pic.twitter.com/ZsfpCtWHkj— BuzzFeed Reader (@reader) December 15, 2016
TIL it'd be very fun to be a company holiday party photographer.— Carolyn Penner (@cpen) December 11, 2014
okay now's the point in the office holiday party where I'm explaining the difference between sun rising and moon signs— grace perry (@perryjetaime) December 2, 2016
Office Christmas party:— 🧘🏻♂️Debonair🧘🏻♂️ (@CommentsOn5tuff) December 5, 2017
A forced social occasion where people get drunk and act like they’ve never left their house before.
Though I can't remember a lot of the office holiday party, I know the dj didn't play any good music cause I'm still employed.— amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) December 19, 2015
Fav if I should start a mosh pit at the company holiday party— mary boo anderson (@whoismaryboo) December 6, 2017
You and your coworkers during your company christmas party pic.twitter.com/JlA4GOigqU— ped (@pedpilsen) December 10, 2018
Let’s do a Self-Employed Christmas Party, where self-employed strangers come together and roleplay a normal office Christmas party, so you can be like ‘oh Kevin from accounting has had too much again ’ but it’s actually Jane who has her own YouTube series on Western Anime— Jack Garratt (@JackGarratt) December 1, 2017
Coworker: so what do you think you’re going to wear to the office holiday party?— KC (@kckc2b) December 2, 2017
Me: #ultralightbeams #casual pic.twitter.com/rNgiKMQyFM
This office holiday party doesn't have nearly as much cheer as it does people asking me if I work here— (dan arnes) (@leaplingband) December 19, 2016
Today is as much fun as a dry office holiday party, which everyone knows is just a meeting you wear your jingly reindeer sweater to, KAREN— maura quint (@behindyourback) December 19, 2013
Christmas party season eh? Learn these moves to impress at your office one. pic.twitter.com/ZX3jNvgKTK— Frank Turner (@frankturner) December 12, 2018
*sit alone at company holiday party because I hate people*— MIKE SCHREDER (@MikeSchreder) December 6, 2017
Found my outfit for your holiday office party pic.twitter.com/qaeJg08j6E— Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) December 7, 2017