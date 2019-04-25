27 Tweets That Sum Up Costco Shopping When You're In A Relationship

It’s easy to see why Costco inspires such fierce devotion in shoppers: Where else can you buy bulk-sized packages of Q-Tips, bottles of whiskey the size of a small child and take out a freaking mortgage all in one visit? And all while gorging yourself on free samples, no less.

Like most good things in life, the superstore is better when you share it with someone you love ― even if that someone tries to persuade you to buy 10-pound bags of flour or ridiculous turbo-sized cartons of olive oil.