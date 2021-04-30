25 Tweets You'll Relate To If You've Ever Struggled While Applying Eyeliner

For many of us, the pandemic has severely reduced any urge to apply makeup. Others have found comfort in sticking to certain staples such as concealer, blush, or eyeliner.
The latter is a versatile but often challenging tool that can either elevate the eyes or leave you looking like a member of a pop punk group. Naturally, the funny folks of Twitter have mused about their eyeliner highs and lows.
Below, we’ve rounded up 25 relatable tweets about wearing eyeliner. Enjoy! And remember, it’s always OK to just wing it.
