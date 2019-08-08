28 Tweets That Accurately Sum Up Friendship In Your 30s

Friendship in your 30s is definitely more about quality than quantity. You might not have as many pals as you did back in your fun-loving, flip cup-playing days, but hey, who cares? The ones who stuck around are always down to hang out. (As long as you plan it a month in advance, and they’re back home and in bed by 11 p.m. Who do you think you guys are, a bunch of 20-year-olds?)
Below, 28 tweets that capture the highs and lows of maintaining your friendships in your 30s:
I love being in my 30s. I get messages from my friends like "oh god I'm in a club" and I'm like "oh god no" while I'm home eating string cheese— Jacqui Collins (@jacquicollins_) January 21, 2018
adult friendships are texting each other "nah that's not embarrassing you're just human" until you die— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) November 22, 2017
Making friends at 20: it's so cool that we both like the same bands!— Benjamin 👏 Korman 👏 (@benjaminkorman) December 25, 2017
Making friends at 30: it's so cool that we both have severe, debilitating acid reflux!
Kids, you think peer pressure is bad now!? Just wait until you tell your adult friends you aren't drinking on a Friday.— Jennifer Saviano (@jennifersaviano) June 2, 2017
REALITY TV PITCH: The Bachelor but for making friends as an adult. Replace chopper rides w/text misunderstandings & smoothie walk 'n' talks.— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) January 23, 2017
I guess being in my 30s means getting excited about finding cheap house plants and proudly sending pictures of them to my friends like "look at my leafy child. LOOK AT HIM."— Don Adams 🔜 PAX West 🌲🎮 (@_DonAdams) July 1, 2018
Adult friendships :/ pic.twitter.com/7BgCgZZPzZ— Anum Rashid (@AnumRashid25) June 21, 2018
Nobody talks about Jesus' miracle of having 12 close friends in his 30s— LEGO Joseph Smith (@Mormonger) March 18, 2018
every group of adult friends is just a bunch of people who almost dated— alexa (@playnikes) July 15, 2019
Birthday party in my 20s: Friends puking in my sink— Kelsey Bailey (@notmerylstreep) October 29, 2018
Birthday party in my 30s: Friends asking if they can use my floss picks
Adult friendship is just suggesting talking points for each other's therapy sessions.— DELANIE FISCHER (@DelanieFischer) June 9, 2017
Having friends in your thirties is just a game of chicken to see who admits being tired first— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) September 13, 2018
My friends with kids keep telling me I'd make a great mom and I'm like you guys never hang out with me past 9pm you don't know shit— Elizabeth Mansfield in NYC this week (@elmlive) August 1, 2019
It’s crazy being in your mid-30s and having friends who are neurologists, award-winning writers, and CEOs and being like, “Wow, I remember when that person was so drunk that we got kicked out of the Olive Garden in Times Square.”— Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) March 2, 2019
Me: “I have 7 friends”— Spencer McNolton (@spencermcnolton) November 28, 2017
My Roommate’s Cat: *comes into the room and sits on my lap*
Me: https://t.co/R3nnsUgfeo
Does getting drunk with your friends in your 30s ever not result in vague plans for a group vacation?— alicia kennedy (@aliciakennedy) September 10, 2017
adult friendship is just finding someone with a similar flavor of existential dread— Will Martin (@mrwillmartin) March 1, 2018
Where is the TED Talk on how to make friends in adulthood? I would watch the TED Talk. I need that TED Talk— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) May 18, 2018
does it count as friendship if instead of both of us taking turns talking about our lives, i just scream for a while & you listen— Hallie Cantor (@halliecantor) December 30, 2015
Words are different when you're older:— Andrew Schiavone (@aschiavone) January 3, 2019
Friend: I got high
Me: Cholesterol? Me too
lol what even are adult friendships pic.twitter.com/YnRv44N06l— laanat del rey (@badkuthi69) May 8, 2018
[watching Friends]— Jill la Jill (@JillianKarger) October 15, 2018
NIECE: I love this show
ME: aw I loved it when I was ten too *ruffles her hair* you are gonna have such unrealistic expectations for how close your adult friendships will be
Adult friendships... pic.twitter.com/H8MrLr6qlB— Oh Polly (@ohpolly) March 13, 2019
who says making friends as an adult is hard pic.twitter.com/RAaSZBwR3v— melissa kravitz hoeffner (@melissabethk) November 16, 2018
Welcome to your 30s! You will be issued one friend you haven't talked to in 10 years who appears to have abandoned their entire life to live on a boat in the Caribbean/permanently travel Europe/own a horse with no explanation as to how they afford it.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) July 26, 2019
watching king of the hill now and seeing four adult friends who consistently find the time to quietly enjoy each other’s company and drink feels utopian— jaboukie? (@jaboukie) July 24, 2019
Friendship in your 30s: Crafting a small gang of low maintenance, proficient cooks who mutually tolerate you all saying how tired you are.— Josie George (@porridgebrain) September 30, 2015
Adult friendship is telling each other how tired you are until one of you eventually just dies from exhaustion.— Anisa Sanusi (@studioanisa) November 13, 2017