28 Tweets That Accurately Sum Up Friendship In Your 30s

Friendship in your 30s is definitely more about quality than quantity. You might not have as many pals as you did back in your fun-loving, flip cup-playing days, but hey, who cares? The ones who stuck around are always down to hang out. (As long as you plan it a month in advance, and they’re back home and in bed by 11 p.m. Who do you think you guys are, a bunch of 20-year-olds?)