17 Tweets From Parents Whose Lives Have Been Taken Over By 'Frozen'

It’s hard for kids to just let “Frozen” go.
When the movie hit theaters in 2013, it received lots of praise, mainly for focusing on the “act of true love” between two sisters rather than the usual romantic relationship present in Disney’s repertoire. It ended up making more than $1 billion at the box office worldwide.
The movie’s popularity can’t be denied, but some parents whose kids are really in love with the movie could use a little break from repeated viewings. Leave it to the funny parents of Twitter to sum up this feeling best.
Check out 17 funny tweets about “Frozen” below.