17 Tweets From Parents Whose Lives Have Been Taken Over By 'Frozen'

It’s hard for kids to just let “Frozen” go.

When the movie hit theaters in 2013, it received lots of praise, mainly for focusing on the “act of true love” between two sisters rather than the usual romantic relationship present in Disney’s repertoire. It ended up making more than $1 billion at the box office worldwide.

The movie’s popularity can’t be denied, but some parents whose kids are really in love with the movie could use a little break from repeated viewings. Leave it to the funny parents of Twitter to sum up this feeling best.

Check out 17 funny tweets about “Frozen” below.

Even if she's sleeping, my toddler WILL know if someone in our house tries to watch something other than Frozen & she WILL have a meltdown. — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) July 10, 2017

The song Love is an Open Door from Frozen is really about how your electricity bill goes up when you get married. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 2, 2014

I'm living the movie Frozen, but just the part where I hide in my room so I don't have to go build a snowman. — MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) November 28, 2016

During the scene in Star Wars when Rey climbs the mountain, my daughter started singing Let It Go. Frozen brainwashed her. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) December 25, 2015

In my memoir I'll refer to this dark time as The Frozen Years...when Mommy drank heavily and was forced to sing against her will. — OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) April 13, 2014

2yo: Please.

Me: Please, what?

2yo: Please don't shut me out again.

Me: ...

2yo:...

Me: No more Frozen for you. — Paige Kellerman (@PaigeKellerman) February 18, 2015

I'd like to thank the person that wrote Let It Go from Frozen & by thank u, I mean make you listen to it on 800 times a day like I have to. — Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) January 13, 2014

Parent tip:

Never argue with a 4yo about who gets to sing the Elsa part when listening to the Frozen soundtrack. — Momma of Midgard (@MidgardMomma) May 15, 2014

Kiddo is sitting next to me, surfing the net on her imaginary computer, looking for Frozen videos. That's some creative hinting right there. — JΛCQUΞS (@jnyemb) March 6, 2015

All the Frozen crap in my daughter's room makes me feel like I must be paying the mortgage on Elsa's ice castle. — No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) February 4, 2015

Oscars for Parents:

Most Viewings of Frozen in a Single Sitting

Best Impression of Disney Villain at Bedtime

Least Makeup and Hairstyling — Housewife of Hell (@HousewifeOfHell) February 27, 2017

The girls crawled in bed with me and are acting out scenes from #Frozen. No, I don't wanna build a snowman. I want to sleep. — Melanie Dale (@UnexpectedMel) April 7, 2014

Which is worse: that I had to wear a Frozen bandaid cuz all the regular ones were taken or that I spent 5 min. deciding between Anna & Elsa? — Andy H. (@AndyAsAdjective) July 5, 2016

"I can tell you're not tired by the way you're in hysterics because I won't go buy you a Frozen bathing suit right now." — Brenna Jennings (@SuburbanSnaps) April 30, 2014

Hearing your kid say, "The sky's awake...so I'm awake" at 4:45 AM is a clear indication that she needs to stop watching #Frozen — Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) July 20, 2014

I know the kids have been watching Frozen too much when I close the door behind me and Holden knocks and says, “Elsa?” — Baby Sideburns (@BabySideburns) March 9, 2015