20 Tweets That Capture The Hilarious Struggle Of Life With Bangs

No matter how you feel about bangs, growing them out sucks.

Bangs are one of if not the most polarizing hairstyles out there. The people who love them really love them, and those who hate them are staunchly against them.

But no matter what side of the argument you stand on, there’s one thing to remember when it comes to getting a little fringe: Growing it out will almost definitely be a pain in the butt that will truly test your patience. (Even Grimes and Kim Kardashian understand the struggle.)

If you are trying to grow out your bangs ― been there, done that ― all we can say is this: Step away from the scissors. As much as you hate your strands getting in your eyes, it’s in your best interest to just wait things out. (It might also be in your best interest to try some faux bangs before taking the plunge.)