20 Tweets That Capture The Hilarious Struggle Of Life With Bangs

Bangs are one of if not the most polarizing hairstyles out there. The people who love them really love them, and those who hate them are staunchly against them.
But no matter what side of the argument you stand on, there’s one thing to remember when it comes to getting a little fringe: Growing it out will almost definitely be a pain in the butt that will truly test your patience. (Even Grimes and Kim Kardashian understand the struggle.)
If you are trying to grow out your bangs ― been there, done that ― all we can say is this: Step away from the scissors. As much as you hate your strands getting in your eyes, it’s in your best interest to just wait things out. (It might also be in your best interest to try some faux bangs before taking the plunge.)
It may not seem that way, but your hair will grow back. In the meantime, find some comfort in the fact that there are other people out there who understand the struggle of an awkward grow-out and aren’t ashamed to tweet about it:
I have decided to grow out my bangs. As is the tradition, I shall be retreating from society until this is accomplished. Please send me good wishes in this difficult time.— Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) March 17, 2018
— BIRTH— Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) February 11, 2018
|
should I get bangs
should I grow my bangs out
should I get bangs
should I grow my bangs out
should I get bangs
should I grow my bangs out
|
— DEATH
i can always tell when i'm going to start my period by how close i get to cutting my own bangs at 3am— gabbie hanna (@TheGabbieShow) November 6, 2017
Turns out they don't give out any kind of medals or awards for trying to grow out your bangs. FEELS WRONG.— Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) December 2, 2016
How can a chin hair grow one foot in a day, but I'm still sitting here growing out these Zooey Deschanel bangs I mistakenly cut into my hair 10 years ago?— Brittany Gibbons (@brittanyherself) September 7, 2018
The 5th stage of grief is cutting bangs.— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) December 17, 2017
Me: "I'm going to grow out my bangs."— Allison Raskin (@AllisonRaskin) January 2, 2017
Me, two weeks later: "AHHHH They're in my eyes! I can't see! CHOP MY WHOLE HEAD OFF!"
My relationship with bangs is always the same. Step 1: covet bangs. Step 2: cut hair into bangs. Step 3: pretend I still like said bangs. Step 4: sob during my haircut and pay an exorbitant amount of money to get extensions while my bangs grow out. Wait 18 months. Repeat.— Beth Schacter (@bethshax) December 3, 2018
had a stress dream about cutting my own bangs— waxahatchee (@k_crutchfield) July 26, 2017
Wearing a cap around the house is the only thing that is saving me from this disastrous haircut right now and there's no way in repairing these bangs but to wait for it to grow out :')— Syazrin (@syazrin) December 21, 2018
If Mattel really cared about a more truthful representation, the new Barbie would be an unsmiling woman trying to grow out her bangs.— Seasonal Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) January 28, 2016
For anyone thinking about getting bangs, I’ve been actively trying to grow mine out since 1987. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.— Multitasking Mom (@JillRox1) December 18, 2018
That instant emotional flip going from loving your bangs to despising them. Then the next three months of loathing while they grow out.— Felicia Day (@feliciaday) April 11, 2013
just realized I’m gonna have to grow my bangs out before I ever get married bc the pressure of having a good bang day is too much for my wedding day— mikaela (@_Mikaykay_) December 17, 2018
Deciding to grow out my bangs after 11 years is not dissimilar to an awkward goodbye where you both end up walking in the same direction.— Jordan Shalhoub (@jordLS) June 8, 2017
im sick of my problems so im cutting my bangs myself to get some new ones poppin— 𝘋𝘈𝘙𝘊𝘐𝘌 𝘞𝘐𝘓𝘋𝘌𝘙 (@333333333433333) October 7, 2016
when I immediately regret cutting my own bangs pic.twitter.com/GdHPXp5C2x— Carly Incontro (@carlyincontro) December 8, 2015
I equate cutting bangs with joining the mob. Just when you want to go back to your regular life (of no bangs or crime), they make it impossible to move on and suck you back in with promises of better times ahead.— Senta Moses Mikan (@SentaMosesMikan) October 14, 2018
Is it really too much to ask you do a full psychological exam if I walk into your salon and demand you cut my bangs because clearly I was in no mental state to be cutting my bangs and now look at my bangs.— Deborah Kaplan (@RealDebKaplan) May 10, 2018
“I’m never cutting bangs again”— Brett Rossi (@ImBrettRossi) September 17, 2018
- said every woman who has ever had bangs. 🤦🏼♀️