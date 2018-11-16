Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
39 Funny Tweets About The Nightmare That Is Hosting Thanksgiving

From turkey disasters to awkward family dynamics, this job is no walk in the park.
By Caroline Bologna
11/16/2018 05:45am ET

Offering to host Thanksgiving may seem like a good idea at the time, but as those who have been there can attest, this task is no walk in the park.

After all, you’re volunteering to invite a group of people to your home and cook a large and complex meal for them ― all while navigating seriously awkward and delicate family dynamics. But at least you can commiserate on Twitter.

We’ve rounded up 39 funny and relatable tweets about the trials and tribulations of hosting Thanksgiving. Chow down!

