19 Funny Tweets From Parents Who Have No Idea How To Do Their Kids' Homework

Becoming a parent comes with a slew of responsibilities, but the most dreaded one might just be helping kids with their homework.
The funny parents of Twitter have summed up this distinct feeling of frustration and resentment quite well, touching on everything from revisiting math problems they thought they’d left behind years ago to giving in and admitting defeat.
Check out their hilarious tweets about children’s homework below.
I tried to slow cook a pot roast this morning by plugging in the toaster, but sure son, let me help you with your math homework.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) February 16, 2018
Me, to 10yo: The first step in doing your math homework is *starts crying*— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 8, 2018
Store clerk: May I help you?— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 13, 2018
Me: I hope so. Sweetie go get your math homework, this nice woman is going to help us.
Why is my kid's 3rd grade homework hard 4 me? Am I regressing? Is she a genius? I pray it's the just latter but fear it's partly the former.— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) March 11, 2010
One of the easiest phrases to repurpose is "You know what? It's your homework. I've already been through (insert applicable grade) grade."— Mary (@AnniemuMary) October 20, 2017
Just got my ass handed to me by my kid's 2nd grade math homework.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) March 16, 2017
Refusing to help my kids with their homework because I’m teaching them responsibility.— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) December 12, 2017
And also cause like I have no clue what the answer is.
"I have metacognition homework today," first-grader says.— Nicole Chung (@nicole_soojung) April 20, 2015
"That's great," I say, and Google "metacognition"
My daughter thinks it's hilarious when I accidentally get her math questions wrong but the joke's on her because it's not an accident and she's on her own for homework for 10 more years.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) March 19, 2018
My son's favorite thing about homework is the part where he does it on the way to school & thinks I know all the answers.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) November 14, 2017
I don't scare easily but I'm petrified when I see my 3rd grader walking towards me with his math homework & an inquisitive look on his face.— Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) December 13, 2016
My 16yo son just asked me to help him with his AP Chemistry homework and then we both laughed and laughed and he went on his way.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) September 11, 2018
My third grader has a new homework difficulty ranking system:— Mommy, for real. (@MommyisForReal) February 18, 2015
"Mommy, my math homework tonight might make you say one bad word."
Can't figure out 7th grade son's math homework -- despite using his book, Google, Wikipedia, and about five wine coolers.— Steve Olivas (@steveolivas) October 27, 2016
Me: did you do your homework?— DaddyJew (@DaddyJew) May 8, 2017
7: idk how
Me: it's ok, we'll do it together
[30min later]
Isn't there somebody in your class we can call?
8y.o: “I need help with homework, but not you.”— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) October 4, 2017
Me: “I’m 42- I got it!”
8: “Last time you did I got it wrong. Can you help like you’re 8?”
You think you have your sh*t together and then your 5-year-old comes home and accuses you of doing her homework all wrong.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) September 19, 2017
10YR OLD: dad, can you help me with my math homework?— Andy H. (@AndyAsAdjective) January 31, 2017
ME: *throws smoke bomb*
It’s easy to know who wins parenting. It’s whoever isn’t helping the kids with homework.— OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) April 19, 2018