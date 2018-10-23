Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Parenting

19 Funny Tweets From Parents Who Have No Idea How To Do Their Kids' Homework

"Just got my ass handed to me by my kid's 2nd grade math homework."
By Taylor Pittman
10/23/2018 03:11pm ET

Becoming a parent comes with a slew of responsibilities, but the most dreaded one might just be helping kids with their homework.

The funny parents of Twitter have summed up this distinct feeling of frustration and resentment quite well, touching on everything from revisiting math problems they thought they’d left behind years ago to giving in and admitting defeat.

Check out their hilarious tweets about children’s homework below.

Suggest a correction
MORE:
Parenting TwitterKidshomework