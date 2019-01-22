45 Funny Tweets About The Hell That Is Never-Ending Laundry

Laundry is one of those chores that never seems to end. Once you’ve tackled a giant hamper full of dirty clothes, another one appears out of nowhere.
Fortunately, it’s a fairly universal experience. We’ve rounded up 45 funny tweets about the laundry struggle from people who’ve been there. Enjoy (and good luck with your growing pile)!
Me [folding laundry]: "This is boring but necessary. I will endure this chore"— Pete Lynch ⚪️ (@PJTLynch) June 15, 2016
Cat: "Look at the nice bed this idiot is making me"
There’s a special kind of camaraderie I only feel w/ people who have bought new underwear bc they flat out couldn’t bring themselves to do laundry— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) March 27, 2018
I’m folding laundry on a Saturday night because why bother pretending anymore— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) November 25, 2018
To truly feel at home, I'm going to insist on only the finest bedding made of flattened, partially folded clean laundry.— Walking Outside In Slippers (@WalkingOutside) December 21, 2018
Laundry isn’t a chore...it’s a lifestyle.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) December 10, 2018
Sometimes I like to leave my finished laundry in the dryer for an hour just waiting, so it will have stuff to talk about in therapy— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) December 7, 2017
Me: *smiles seductively* how long are u and me going to keep playing this game of back and forth?— bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) September 17, 2018
The Pile Of Laundry That I Keep Moving Between My Desk Chair And My Bed:
The 3yo insisted on helping me put all the laundry away. It's only taken us 6 hours & 10 minutes & apparently pants go in the fridge now.— Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) May 11, 2015
Sometimes you might feel like no one’s there for you, but you know who’s always there for you? Laundry! Laundry will always be there for you.— The Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) December 10, 2018
Is it too late for me to be a goth? I no longer want to separate my laundry— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) December 1, 2018
When the world is about to end, I hope we know about it in advance so I can stop doing laundry.— Housewife of Hell (@HousewifeOfHell) October 10, 2013
If you ever ask me what I'm doing and I don't say laundry, call the police because I've been kidnapped and replaced.— Northern Lights 🎄 (@PinkCamoTO) July 9, 2018
HGTV: Flips a house in two weeks.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) May 10, 2018
ME: Has been walking by a basket of clean laundry for the past two weeks.
Before you buy a treadmill, bring a pile of laundry to the store and see how you like hanging clothes on it.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) December 26, 2018
NEWLYWEDS: [bump into each other in the hallway] awwww cmere *start making out*— Valerie 🎄🤶🏻 (@ValeeGrrl) November 29, 2018
MARRIED 10 YEARS: [bump into each other in hallway]
ME: OMG WHY DID YOU KEEP WALKING WHEN I CLEARLY HAD THE RIGHT OF WAY
HIM: I HAVE A HEAVY LAUNDRY BASKET
Let's get married and have kids so instead of watching Game of Thrones you can tuck them in for the 5th time while I fold laundry.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 28, 2017
Just finished my son’s laundry. There was no underwear in it.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) November 12, 2018
HAS HE BEEN WEARING THE SAME PAIR OF UNDERWEAR ALL WEEK?!?!?
I don’t even want answers to the questions I have.
ME: We live in an uncaring universe void of meaning and purpose.— Kent Graham (@KentWGraham) July 20, 2017
WIFE: I understand, but you’re still folding all this laundry.
Work me: This man has sepsis, blood loss, NSTEMI, new arrhythmia yet DEATH, YOU SHALL NOT PASS— Esther Choo MD MPH (@choo_ek) April 9, 2018
Home me: Another load of laundry. I can't. [Eats 5 chocolate chip cookies]
Sometimes I dream of never retrieving my laundry from the dryer & starting a new life— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) January 20, 2015
Me: This Friday night is lit!— 🎄Sarcastic Mommy🎄 (@sarcasticmommy4) July 21, 2018
*sips wine, continues to fold laundry*
Me in college heading to the laundry room when I didn't want to make two trips from my dorm pic.twitter.com/kpmbmN05a1— Sydney Esiason (@sydneyesiason) May 2, 2017
My family crest is just a big pile of dirty laundry.— Marl (@Marlebean) March 27, 2015
Them: My goal is to finish two marathons this summer.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) July 1, 2018
Me: My goal is to put away the laundry the same day that I wash it.
Hey baby it's Friday night, why don't you get into something more comfortable that you can wear all weekend because we have no laundry left.— Tired Working Mom (@WorkingMom86) January 30, 2016
My Brain During the Day:— Meredith (@PerfectPending) July 25, 2018
Remember to switch the laundry
Remember to switch the laundry
Remember to switch the laundry
Remember to switch the laundry
Remember to switch the laundry
Remember to switch the laundry
My Brain at Bedtime:
DAMMIT.
make your own weighted blanket by sleeping under your laundry— alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) October 23, 2018
I like to do laundry in stages. For example, right now I’m in denial that I should be doing laundry.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) February 19, 2017
let's get drunk and fold my laundry— Mary Charlene (@IamEnidColeslaw) September 25, 2014
Leave a pile of laundry so long it becomes self-aware and starts talking, and now you can’t wash it because you've developed a friendship.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) May 23, 2018
My husband is folding laundry & making dinner & I never envisioned this being an ideal Friday night but here we are.— 🎄Sarcastic Mommy🎄 (@sarcasticmommy4) September 15, 2018
If you fold a load of laundry and just put it back in the basket, it removes any sense of urgency from the situation. In fact, it can remain that way for generations.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) October 19, 2018
She died doing what she loved- breaking her back as she reached for a fallen sock because she insisted on carrying huge loads of loose laundry instead of using a basket.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) August 3, 2018
Marriage is basically a never-ending cycle of piling the laundry on the bed during the day to make the floor look clean, and then dumping the laundry back onto the floor at night so you have a place to sleep.— No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) October 23, 2018
I hate when I do something completely awesome, like finish the laundry, and my kids aren’t even moderately impressed.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) October 14, 2018
Lifestyle blogger: In preparation for my first born, today I'm sharing tips on how I plan to stay on top of all the newborn laundry!— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) July 16, 2018
Me: LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO
A book telling the story of my life, but each chapter is just a load of laundry...— Housewife of Hell (@HousewifeOfHell) August 16, 2018
a fun thing about being a parent is when people ask "where do you see yourself in 5 yrs?" you can confidently answer "folding laundry"— Sweatpants Cher 🔶 (@House_Feminist) April 18, 2016
Can't. Doing laundry and trying to figure out if my wife's tank-top-stitched-inside-another-tank-top is turned inside-out or not.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) May 19, 2016
Convinced the 5yo that folding his own laundry would be fun. Let's see how long before he figures it out.— Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) July 7, 2016
Friends: Get married. Have kids. Get a promotion. Travel the world.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) October 21, 2018
Me: Literally just high-fived myself for putting the clean laundry away the same day that it got washed.
If the Beatles made a follow up to "All You Need Is Love" I bet it would have been called "Quarters For Laundry Are Also Really Important."— maura quint (@behindyourback) November 30, 2010
I'm not saying I'm a domestic goddess but I just finished the laundry & a bottle of wine at the exact same time.— 🎄Sarcastic Mommy🎄 (@sarcasticmommy4) October 12, 2017
Marriage is when "Take your pants off" becomes "Take your pants off. I'm doing laundry."— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) June 7, 2014
idk who needs to read this right now but the longer you wait to do your laundry the worse it’s going to be— tiffany wines (@radioheadass) December 20, 2018