35 Funny Tweets That Show How Divisive Peeps Really Are

Easter is fast approaching, which means it’s almost time to dye eggs, wear pastels and, depending on your culinary persuasion, eat some marshmallow Peeps.
Consider Peeps the candy corn or conversation hearts of Easter. People seem to either love them or despise the very thought of them. Still, the marshmallow treat apparently has enough of a following to warrant a Pepsi collaboration.
Below, we’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets about Peeps ― tweeps, if you will. Enjoy!
Me: I try not to make snap judgments.— Ramblin Mama (@ramblinma) March 20, 2017
Me (watching someone eat Peeps): You're disgusting.
Peeps are the best candies to use as little pillows for your other candy.— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) February 28, 2013
Peeps Ingredient List: Older Peeps, kids' dreams, nuclear waste, my virginity and even older Peeps.— caprice crane (@capricecrane) April 4, 2010
sorry I didn't answer when you called, I had 6 Peeps in my mouth— Mary Charlene (@IamEnidColeslaw) March 30, 2014
It's okay marshmallow PEEPS®, my body is disgusting and covered in sugar too.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) March 13, 2016
Good morning to everyone except those who like Peeps.— 🌴 Envy 🌴 (@envydatropic) April 12, 2020
Other uses for Peeps:— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) March 27, 2016
Mouth guard
Shoe lifts
Door stop
Badminton shuttlecock
Tiny British hat
thats what yall get for fuckin with them nasty ass peeps https://t.co/NclxPVXVYF— tracy the business goose (@brokeymcpoverty) March 1, 2017
I know it's Friday because I just said "good for you" out loud to myself after finishing a box of Peeps and I really meant it.— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 18, 2016
I wish they made plain Peeps without faces.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) March 28, 2014
Peeps are disgusting af but I'm gonna buy every discounted package I can find tomorrow because I'm pretty sure they'll survive a nuclear war— Stephanie McMaster (@Smethanie) April 16, 2017
People complain a lot about Peeps, but when I really want to eat something slightly toxic and also glittery, they're the first thing I reach for— Stabbatha Christy (@LoveNLunchmeat) March 22, 2019
Oh I KNOW the true meaning of Easter. I've been putting Peeps on car antennas since 1999, son.— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) April 16, 2014
My toddler told me his diaper was full of peeps and I thought maybe Easter had mixed him up, but no, peeps it was.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) April 18, 2017
and there's a million peeps i havent peeeped https://t.co/2yWkvC5Nwt— tracy the business goose (@brokeymcpoverty) March 6, 2016
Jesus made Easter possible.— Meredith (@PerfectPending) April 14, 2017
The Devil made peeps possible.
One day, pink Peeps and yellow Peeps will battle to rule the world, so let’s hope we all look good in pastels.— Just J (@junejuly12) April 1, 2018
Heck yeah I want to put those peeps in the microwave to see what happens!— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) April 5, 2015
The library I am working from today is having a literary Peeps diorama contest and, well... pic.twitter.com/wYujCVNP5l— 💀 damned sinker 💀 (@dansinker) March 21, 2016
Marshmallow maker Peeps will have fall flavors including candy corn and pumpkin spice. To save time, I’m gonna throw up now.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) August 11, 2015
4yo *eating marshmallow bunny Peep at 8am*— Stay at Homies (@stayathomies) April 8, 2019
Me: "At least rub them around your teeth so the sugar scrapes off plaque."
Me parenting at my finest.
My kids say they are running away if I put Peeps in their Easter baskets this year.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) April 12, 2017
Challenge accepted.
Best part of Easter morning was 4 screaming "I got poop ducks!!" as he pulled Peeps from his basket.— Wonder Kitten (@Tw1tter_K1tten) April 5, 2015
Poop ducks.
4 ran up to me and gave me a huge hug.— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) April 21, 2019
Me: oh, I love you so much.
4: I LOVE PEEPS!
Happy Easter, everyone!
No matter how divided we are as a country, I’m glad we can all come together and agree that Peeps are the best Easter candy.— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) March 9, 2021
What wine goes with the pink peeps? pic.twitter.com/td9mBjf2VV— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 7, 2015
Wife: Are you getting a lot done without us around?— dadpression (@Dadpression) April 16, 2017
Me: There's a video on Youtube that shows how many peeps a bullet can go through.
Exposed some marshmallow PEEPS to the air for 0.3 seconds and they turned into granite.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) March 27, 2016
"Peeps" is no longer a candy - it's an empire. pic.twitter.com/JFKtxCYNg5— Steve Olivas (@steveolivas) April 4, 2015
if u eat peeps I hope u have an unhappy easter— 1994 Subaru Outback (@Sadieisonfire) April 16, 2017
a marshmallow peep but it's filled with cottage cheese.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) September 21, 2020
CALL IT PEEPSI YOU COWARDS. https://t.co/p9rMymsuRd— Fahey (@UncleFahey) March 25, 2021
I hope you all enjoy a happy Easter with your peeps.— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) April 16, 2017
And by "peeps," I mean your people - not those nasty, disgusting...never mind.
I just ate a Peep and Jesus suddenly appeared in front of me, shaking his head in shame.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) May 2, 2019
“I didn’t die so you could eat stale glue, WTF.”
Friends don't let friends eat Peeps— 🌴 Envy 🌴 (@envydatropic) April 19, 2014