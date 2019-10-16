Relationships

35 Funny Tweets About The Highs And Lows Of Having A Roommate

"Having a roommate is like being a detective and all your mysteries have one suspect."

Love ’em or lowkey kind of hate ’em, you never forget your roommates.

At some point, you may even have a memorable collection of them: There’s the one who cleaned the house of toxic energy with sage ... weekly. The one who had criminally loud sex (but also a heart of gold so you let it slide). The one who sent you a Venmo request for a single Tide pod. The one who kept to themselves so much, there were times you wondered if they had died.

Sharing a space is rarely not an adventure. Naturally, the whole experience lends itself to some great comedy material. Below, 35 funny tweets about the highs and lows of life with roommates.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Twitterfunny tweetsroommates