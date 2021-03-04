45 Relatable Tweets About Your Love-Hate Relationship With Sephora

Sephora fans tend to have a love-hate relationship with the beauty retailer.
Many turn to Twitter to muse about all things Sephora ― from their participation in the Beauty Insider Program to their tendency to overspend when they get the chance to roam those black and white aisles.
Below, we’ve rounded up 45 funny and relatable tweets about Sephora. Enjoy!
I already have a cryptocurrency, it’s called Sephora Beauty Insider Points— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) January 20, 2018
me: "I can't order lunch today I'm too broke"— fuck the police (@_gumshudaa) July 13, 2016
also me: *spends $70 at sephora*
sephora has stockholm syndrome-d us into believing 15% off is a generous discount— Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) September 2, 2018
I’m going to sephora. Im gonna try to get out of there for less than $100. Thoughts and prayers are appreciated. 🙏🏾💭🙏🏾— ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) August 13, 2017
Sephora be like thank you for spending $5000 here’s a cotton ball— $missboojiee (@LilMissBoojiee) November 21, 2018
me at Sephora: u know what? I def need and deserve this $45 highlighter— fuck the police (@_gumshudaa) February 9, 2016
me at Target: okay but do I really need to buy pads though
femme love is giving one another sephora gift cards back and forth forever— J. Jennifer Espinoza (@sadqueer4life) June 16, 2017
When the Sephora sales associate asks if I need a basket pic.twitter.com/XgY9nTiW16— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 24, 2021
No one:— andi zeisler (@andizeisler) August 14, 2019
Absolutely no one:
Days later, still no one:
Sephora: Here's a sheet mask for your butt, your butt has a 12-step skincare regimen now
Sorry I can't afford to come to your wedding; I accidentally walked by a Sephora.— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) June 28, 2016
ulta: small coupons to encourage every day purchases, sale/discount periods that cover products that are actually popular, a simple rewards scheme— folu (@notfolu) November 22, 2019
sephora: if you want a discount, you must first pay with blood and earn it with tears (rewards redeemable for 45 seconds each week) pic.twitter.com/e5q0NR0Fvk
when they have a DJ in Sephora...what am i supposed DO with that...how am i expected to BEHAVE??— Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) December 6, 2019
Yes, I wear more makeup than usual when going to a Sephora. It's like brushing your teeth before going to the dentist or drinking a bottle of wine before church.— Mary Gillis (@living_marble) September 1, 2018
nobody:— tracy the business goose (@brokeymcpoverty) March 30, 2019
makeup ppl at sephora: pic.twitter.com/5epUjp4U5X
The closest I've been to a nightclub is trying to find my wife in Sephora.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) September 13, 2016
"Whats $5 at Sephora?"— bree runway supremacist✨ (@NikkiCallowayy) February 13, 2017
"The air"
And I shall name my first daughter SEPHORA— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) September 11, 2013
I got a $25 gift card to Sephora so I had to come up with $759.67 of my own money to make up the difference on my purchase— 🌴 Envy 🌴 (@envydatropic) December 28, 2017
I can't be the only one who watches a zombie movie and wonders why the women aren't looting Sephora, right?— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) February 12, 2017
I just want to make enough money to shop at Sephora without crying.— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) December 20, 2012
socialism is sharing ur sephora VIB discount w ur friends, doing one mass order & hitting the price threshold to ensure you can do it all over again next year— Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) November 16, 2017
I walk into Sephora and an hour later I walk out and I don’t even understand what I’ve bought.— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) November 4, 2019
.@Sephora where do i get this brow kit pic.twitter.com/KXGUHiadhV— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) April 6, 2016
Random Dude: Hey gorgeous, nice lipstick! Can I have some?— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) December 13, 2014
Me: Does that literally ever work. And no, this is my expensive Sephora shit.
y'all after a Sephora haul & have no money left for food pic.twitter.com/j8S19FaObl— Alex (@oldmoneybabe) July 29, 2016
dudes checking their phones in the corners of sephora dot tumblr dot com— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 7, 2015
*shows up late to your funeral with lipstick swatches from Sephora all over my hand*— Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) August 12, 2015
a thing i really miss is the city fuckaround, where you go into manhattan to run a dumb errand but then are like, why don't i just stroll for a bit and somehow hours later you find yourself gin tipsy in a sephora putting on a full face???— rachel syme (@rachsyme) August 8, 2020
Day 5 of quarantine. Finished watching all of YouTube. I can now professionally apply makeup on customers at Sephora.— 🌴 Envy 🌴 (@envydatropic) March 21, 2020
remember going to sephora— Scaachi (@Scaachi) March 30, 2020
walking around for twenty, thirty minutes
just
touching things
a floral rollerball on your wrist
a touch of blush on your cheek
little slashes of red lipstick samples on the back of your hand
we were roiling with disease but it didn’t matter yet
6 minutes after walking into Sephora pic.twitter.com/5ah3bOmDJs— Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) May 14, 2016
HIM: what's this $241 Sephora charge, you just spent a ton there around Christmas— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) February 11, 2018
ME: [throws smoke bomb full of glittery eyeshadow and disappears]
deeply upset bc i got a free sample of a $79 serum from sephora & it works so well...i hate this pandora's box i have opened...i miss my old life when the only serum i knew was John Frieda Frizz Ease...— Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) December 20, 2017
I thought for a second I might want another baby but it turned out I actually wanted another lipstick from Sephora #blessed #fulfilled— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) April 1, 2016
When sephora got highlighters on sale pic.twitter.com/539Lj4ZXHb— Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 13, 2017
[walking into Sephora]— Just J (@junejuly12) May 31, 2019
me: I love how it smells in here! If I ever find a man who smells like this, I’m going to lock him in the basement forever.
my husband: I’m right here you know
Just got a literal high by placing a Sephora order. Maybe I should go outside someday.— Cathryn 💚🏳️🌈💚 (@AngryRaccoon2) September 14, 2019
This dude in Sephora told his wife "just get whatever you want" and I swear heads everywhere turned.— Jenna (@jennalightstone) September 9, 2017
Me, every time I walk into Sephora: hello, miss, which of these scented goops will make me attractive?— Fossilized Tree Resin (@Jamberee13) September 20, 2019
Sometimes you mean to go to the gym but you go to Sephora instead.— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) October 17, 2014
when u walk into Sephora bare faced and they talk to you like you don't know shit about makeup pic.twitter.com/V4k9filtCY— karol (@KarolsCorner) July 28, 2016
Maybe she's born with it, maybe she spent 5 hours in Sephora while you were waiting in the car.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) September 26, 2015
@MannyMua733 Driving home from Sephora like pic.twitter.com/BcbjCKR2WF— m0rg$ (@MorgWhorg) October 11, 2015
I can make my way thru Sephora blindfolded but can't remember what streets intersect with the one I've lived on for 10 years, love me anyway— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) August 14, 2016
Things that would help me today:— The Mom at Law® (@TheMomAtLaw) October 5, 2018
A 24 hour drive-thru Sephora.
A caffeine fountain.
A second me.