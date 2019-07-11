45 Tweets About The Hell That Is The Airport

tsa security agent: wow, that’s a lot of rings!

me: haha yeah

tsa: are you married?

me: nope !

tsa: well, what are you going to do when you get married?

me: MAYBE I WON’T EVER GET MARRIED !!!!!! THEN I WOULDN’T HAVE ANYTHING TO WORRY ABOUT!

tsa: .... have a nice day pic.twitter.com/D002rrps4w