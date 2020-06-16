Father’s Day 2020 is on track to be a rather unusual one. Although more businesses are open now than on Mother’s Day, we are still very much living in a pandemic.
Work-from-home dads probably don’t need any more ties, and lockdown has us all feeling a bit loopy. Naturally, the funny parents (and children) on Twitter have found the humor in the situation.
We’ve rounded up 15 funny and relatable tweets about Father’s Day in the age of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.
I've been doing house projects nonstop since this lockdown started and I swear to god if I get anything from Home Depot for Father's Day I'm going to destroy everything— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) June 11, 2020
Quarantined for Mother’s Day and get out of lockdown JUST in time for Father’s Day....typical.— not karo (@karoxxanax) April 16, 2020
Hey it's Father's Day this month. Of course during this pandemic it'll be more like Farther's Day, ammirite?! Because we'll all have to stand farther away from our dads!— Smedley (@robsmedley86) June 8, 2020
*sound of mic tapping*
Hello...is this thing on...?
During a Zoom call with his teacher, my kid was filling out one of those "all about my dad" sheets for Father's Day. He keeps his volume at full blast (because of course he does), so clear as a bell I heard her ask: "What's your dad good at?"— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) June 16, 2020
The ensuing silence was DEAFENING.
Ok. You know lockdown is getting you and the isolation is real when it’s mid afternoon before we realise we have been celebrating Father’s Day a week early.— Rob Christley (@robchristley) June 14, 2020
Still, it was a lovely day - thanks fam!! Love you 😘😂
Send your Father’s Day gifts tomorrow. He is more forgiving than your mother but it’s a pandemic. Throw a dog a bone.— Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) June 15, 2020
Just a quick reminder that Father’s Day is this weekend or another weekend or last weekend— Bridger Winegar (@bridger_w) June 11, 2020
you know lockdown has officially made your dad mad when he asks for binoculars for Father’s Day so he can ‘stargaze’— lauren ❣️ (@LaurenTwilley1) June 8, 2020
what are y’all getting your fathers for Father’s Day? dads what do y’all want?? this is very difficult considering this whole pandemic has been a major cock-block to life experiences.— Jacqueline Nwankwo 🇳🇬 (@jacqueenin) June 16, 2020
At this point my grandpa is getting Lysol and Clorox wipes for Father’s Day maybe some hand made hand sanitizer for that touch of love— Jessica Cheuvront (@Jessicacheuv207) March 13, 2020
Whoops nearly gave my dad his father's day present a week early XD damn you lockdown brain— Rocker Dragon MJ (@TheRockerDragon) June 14, 2020
One of my friends asked me if I’m going shopping for Father’s Day gifts, I just laffed🤣🤣🤣🤣told her my dad has been social distancing even before corona started girl— smol playa (@lucancmoos) June 10, 2020
What do you get a 71-year-old for Father’s Day during a pandemic, this is not the setup to a joke I am really asking please help I have like two days— Nigel Duara (@nigelduara) June 16, 2020
We ordered a toilet paper cake for my dad for Father’s Day, that should be entertaining. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XghjMM4dco— 🤎Mia🌻Aruna🤎BLM🤎Vote!💖 (@MiaAruna) June 7, 2020
If mother's day was cancelled in a pandemic, father's day is straight up burnt to the ground— Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) May 27, 2020