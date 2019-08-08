25 Tweets That Capture The Joy Of Choosing To Be Childfree

Parenthood is a joy-filled experience in many ways. But it’s not the path for everyone.

There are many joys in the childfree experience as well, and many individuals and couples who have chosen not to have kids openly express their delight at this decision.

This is certainly true on Twitter anyway. We’ve rounded up 25 tweets from non-parents (and even a few parents) that capture the bliss of a childfree life. Of course, not everyone is childfree by choice, but for those who are, these tweets may resonate.

Everyone who told me that I would change my mind about having kids is now telling me how lucky I am not to have kids. — Nina (I Stand With the WGA) Bargiel (@slackmistress) April 30, 2015

Any guilt over not having kids and cauterizing my vein of the family bloodline goes away when I can spend four hours on a Saturday reading a book. — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) January 19, 2019

Every bag of Doritos is family size when you're single and childless. — Annekinns (@Annekinns) April 5, 2014

Child-free people considering having kids, take a knee. My son just had a protracted fit over the fact that I refused to locate a specific pair of socks in a giant mountain of laundry all because they're the only ones that don't make his toes "feel crunchy."



Good talk. — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) May 3, 2018

When my friends tell me about the joys of having children, I'm always moved by just how tired they look — Atsuko Okatsuka (@AtsukoComedy) July 15, 2018

I still maintain that the best time to be single and childless is when you're going through airport security checkpoints. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) February 11, 2018

Every moment of this child filled trip is an affirmation that I did the right thing by remaining deliberately child free — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) April 7, 2018

Maybe instead of calling women without children "Childless" we should call them "Well-rested" — Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) September 15, 2015

i just bought $90 worth of nail rhinestones because i am never having children — Scaachi (@Scaachi) February 1, 2016

auntie shark. cool, confident, childless over 30 lady who loves going to dinner by herself. she doesn’t apologize for dropping f bombs in earshot of her nieces/nephews. airline miles are her love language. statement jewelry is a must. i am auntie shark. auntie shark is me. 🦈 — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) March 21, 2019

i think we should stop calling people ‘childless’ and start calling them ‘freetimewizards’ — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) February 19, 2015

Have set aside half an hour later in which to practice the perfect cat's eye flick with my felt tip eyeliner. #childfree #freelance — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) December 14, 2012

I'd be angry about Mother's Day, being an uncelebrated Childless myself, but really, every day but Mother's Day is Yay! I'm Childless! Day. — Mary Gillis (@living_marble) May 10, 2015

isn’t it wild that people continue having children even though my niece already exists? like what’s the point???????? — Scaachi (@Scaachi) June 20, 2019

Hey people that can sleep until noon, what's that like not having kids or dogs? — EnvyDaTropic™ (@envydatropic) December 31, 2014

I'm not having kids so I guess I'll have to settle for the only other true mark of adulthood: a Costco membership — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) November 3, 2017

don’t call it ‘not having children’ just tell people you aren’t kidding yourself — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) June 1, 2014

If you’re undecided about having kids, listen to someone cough for 8 years straight and see how you like it. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) January 23, 2019

The great thing about being an uncle is being able to give the kid back when they start crying 👶🏽 — Rob Rolfe (@enterrob) November 10, 2015

It's weird that people are still having kids when the Internet provides us with baby otters that won't grow up to hate you. — Nina (I Stand With the WGA) Bargiel (@slackmistress) March 22, 2019

If you’re a childless adult living in Los Angeles seasons mean literally nothing. — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) September 1, 2018

“I'm not childless, darling. I am childfree.” — Whores of Yore (@WhoresofYore) March 19, 2019

You know what one of the things I miss most from my childfree days? Brunch. kids just don't get the combined meals. — Rhiana Maidenberg (@marriedwtoddler) February 17, 2013

I'm 38 years old and childless and I'm shopping for a swing set for my backyard

you can't tell me how to live — Jess Fink 🌈🔥 (@JessFink) August 2, 2019