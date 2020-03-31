Food & Drink

25 Funny Tweets About Coronavirus Cooking Struggles

"It's like we're all on the Food Network show 'Chopped' cooking meals with random crap that's left in the pantry."

If you’ve spent any time on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ve likely noticed that many people are using this time of social distancing as an opportunity to hone their cooking skills.

But cooking most of your meals at home while limiting trips to the grocery store and dealing with various ingredient shortages is not the easiest feat. Still, many Twitter users have found levity in the kitchen challenges they’re facing.

Here are 25 funny tweets about cooking in the age of coronavirus.

CoronavirusCOVID-19cookingfunny tweetsself-quarantine