25 Funny Tweets About Coronavirus Cooking Struggles

If you’ve spent any time on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ve likely noticed that many people are using this time of social distancing as an opportunity to hone their cooking skills.

But cooking most of your meals at home while limiting trips to the grocery store and dealing with various ingredient shortages is not the easiest feat. Still, many Twitter users have found levity in the kitchen challenges they’re facing.

Here are 25 funny tweets about cooking in the age of coronavirus.

You know you’re deep into quarantine life when a recipe calls for 5 eggs and you reply OH HELL NO. — The Next Martha (@TheNextMartha) March 23, 2020

Cooking Tips for #QuarantineLife



As you cook while distracted by the news: Make sure that colander is in the sink before you dump the pot of pasta. — Some Boys' Mother (@someboysmother) March 16, 2020

It's like we're all on the Food Network show "Chopped" cooking meals with random crap that's left in the pantry. — Marl (@Marlebean) March 23, 2020

My 24yo had to buy a fucking turkey bc there’s no other food left at the grocery store. Frozen BTW so in three days he’ll be able to cook it and eat. — im a typo (@MommaUnfiltered) March 14, 2020

I’ve asked this before the pandemic and only got sarcastic condescending replies. I’ll try again. How do I cook. — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) March 14, 2020

"NO ONE IS WASHING THEIR HANDS ENOUGH!!!!" - me watching any cooking show now — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 30, 2020

ran out of fruit so I just sauteed onion and garlic in some lemon flavored white claw, give me a cooking show — maura quint (@behindyourback) March 23, 2020

I'm researching new crockpot recipes and there's one I'm really into but unfortunately, I don't think that I can find a ham bone in this climate. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) March 29, 2020

Coronavirus: Teaching people how to cook duck breast since today. — Sarah Sweeney (@heysarahsweeney) March 13, 2020

We need a pandemic recipe blog because I’m not using a whole stick of butter or four eggs for one batch of anything. — Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) March 22, 2020

we’re at the point in self-isolation where every time i go into the kitchen & rustle any kind of bag or packaging whatsoever, my husband instantly appears and goes “whatcha eatin?” — keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) March 19, 2020

Day 1: This is a great chance to rediscover my love of cooking!



Day 5: *sink full of spoons, trash full of empty jars of peanut butter* — The Untastic Mr. Fitz (@UnFitz) March 20, 2020

Sanity level: i am cooking something with squash in it and the dog looked like he wanted some so I made him a special batch of dog only squash — Erin I Saw A Tiger Ryan (@morninggloria) March 30, 2020

My husband made us eggs in purgatory for lunch and the irony is not lost on me. — Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) March 25, 2020

Nothing reminds me of how tenuous my understanding of time is like forgetting to set a kitchen timer. Has this been cooking for 20 minutes? 4 hours? There’s no way to tell. — The Dad (@thedad) March 19, 2020

Cooking Tips for #QuarantineLife

#2



If you are self isolating, there is no need to cook enough dinner for 8 people.



Dessert of course, should still be made for at least 12. — Some Boys' Mother (@someboysmother) March 23, 2020

I’m not baking any bread but I might make a pyramid of Saltines and then punch it. — Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) March 23, 2020

You can’t have pancakes for breakfast on the second day of quarantine, that’s a day 10 breakfast, you gotta make eggs while they are still fresh. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 15, 2020

“Oh shoot you never had lunch, just melt some butter on your popcorn.” Everyone is fending for themselves on this 3,000th day of March. — Jessica Watson (@JessBWatson) March 30, 2020

i just want to know how my mom managed to cook a delicious dinner every night without throttling us — Sabaa Tahir (@sabaatahir) March 17, 2020

I made the banana pudding using the Magnolia Bakery recipe, and ate two bowls of it. Week 2 of quarantine is going great for my waistline. — Diep Tran 🧙🏼‍♀️ (@diepthought) March 25, 2020

Just served pizza and broccoli for dinner and even I hate my cooking right now — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) March 24, 2020

My husband has been making pancakes and eggs for breakfast every morning and my kids are becoming accustomed to a standard I am not prepared to maintain after he returns to work. — Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) March 25, 2020

If anyone would like my recipe for Sanity Pie it’s just your adult beverage of choice sipped alone in a closet for 15 minutes. — Abbi “Quaran-Teen Mom” Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) March 29, 2020