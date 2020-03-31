25 Funny Tweets About Coronavirus Cooking Struggles

If you’ve spent any time on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ve likely noticed that many people are using this time of social distancing as an opportunity to hone their cooking skills.
But cooking most of your meals at home while limiting trips to the grocery store and dealing with various ingredient shortages is not the easiest feat. Still, many Twitter users have found levity in the kitchen challenges they’re facing.
Here are 25 funny tweets about cooking in the age of coronavirus.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- When will life return to normal? Europe has some answers.
- Digestive issues might be an early sign of coronavirus
- How to file for unemployment if you’ve been laid off
- Avoiding going to the store? Here’s how to order groceries online.
- What to do if you live with someone with COVID-19
- How often do we really need to wash our faces?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.