Does your dog have top-of-the-line toys and a full wardrobe? Does it eat better food and sleep in a nicer bed than you? If so, it’s no surprise: Last year, Americans spent more than $72 billion on their pets, with that number expected to increase for 2019.

As an adoring pet parent, you probably don’t think twice about spoiling your fur babies. Even if your household is dog-free, you likely know someone who goes overboard when it comes to doting on their doggo. These tweets hilariously sum up what it’s like to spend way too much money on dogs.