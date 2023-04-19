Every sibling position in the birth order comes with its own set of joys, challenges and peculiarities. This is especially true for the eldest daughter role, which combines the experience of being the first-born with a gendered expectation of caregiving for both the younger siblings and eventually the aging parents.
Amid these challenges, many first-borns turn to Twitter to share jokes, memes and rants. Below, we’ve rounded up 30 funny and relatable tweets about life as the eldest daughter.
Being the eldest daughter really feels like being an unpaid intern version of young mother sometimes you know— Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) June 27, 2017
Were you really “a pleasure to have in class” or were you just the bossy oldest daughter with an undiagnosed anxiety disorder— Maura Brannigan (@maura_brannigan) May 6, 2021
Just a pitch, but we could fix pretty much every problem in two weeks if we put a committee of oldest daughters in charge— Lauren Ashley Smith (@msLAS) March 22, 2021
are u happy or are u the oldest sibling and also a girl— sailor鄧mel369420 (@MelissaOng69420) April 5, 2022
is your love language really acts of service or are you just an eldest daughter shocked at the thought of someone else completing a task or responsibility for once— petosis (@petosis) November 28, 2020
happy mother’s day to me as the eldest daughter— taff. (@thetribegoddess) May 8, 2022
First-born/only daughters be like pic.twitter.com/cg2aAi452J— lauren w. (@iamlaurenp) August 4, 2021
Eldest daughters deserve a different Cartier bracelet of their choice per decade of service. We are tired.— Camilla Blackett (@camillard) April 29, 2021
eldest daughter brain compartments be like:— babar azam (@moonphatt) February 1, 2020
1. personal trauma
2. mother's trauma
3. father's trauma
4. siblings trauma
Eldest daughter: Man, our parents wd never allow that!— Hodan (@hyfreelance) July 3, 2022
Youngest son: pic.twitter.com/PlOcHELlJQ
It’s so hard being a single mom (i’m the oldest daughter)— draculaura (@DRACULAURlTA) September 16, 2022
Eldest daughters are the absolute champions of leading via strategic deployment/ suppression of nonverbal indicators of disappointment— Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) May 16, 2021
First born daughters watching Luisa's song in Encanto pic.twitter.com/Yq1mGgyO2d— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 28, 2021
the first born daughter urge to lie to your parents about what you're doing even when you're a grown adult— . (@itsazul_) November 18, 2021
All First Daughters and First Borns should have Project Management on their CVs. If you’re now both, you’re a Senior Project Manager.— Adaeze, the Tired. (@Adaezae_1) December 18, 2022
A mother and her first born daughter are the biggest gossipers in the world.— Nnamdi🍀 (@tweetsbyzyl) October 12, 2022
Being the eldest daughter somehow means everything is my fault love that for me— Canela Concha (@banananabomb) February 24, 2022
oh to be the eldest daughter eldest female cousin eldest grand daughter eldest niece in an asian family 😄😄😄😄😄— kim (@czaccei) April 1, 2021
of course i have a praise kink i’m the oldest daughter— gill (@contactabrother) September 22, 2022
Boomer moms are living laughing loving only because their eldest daughters are screaming crying throwing up.— Meleyna Nomura (@meleyna) August 29, 2022
unhinged eldest daughters at home for the holidays pic.twitter.com/HZPfdUx1Z8— 🍑 (@PEACHYBLACKG0RL) November 21, 2022
oldest daughters need to unionize— Jamila (@j__osman) June 14, 2019
Somebody said “why does the oldest daughter always feel like she’s the manager of the family”? ITS BECAUSE WE ARE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— Leilani 💖 (@leilani_capalot) October 3, 2022
Being the oldest daughter is so hard pic.twitter.com/71P4ETEghE— ☆ Angelita ☆ (@pyschodior) September 10, 2022
my trauma is that i’m a gemini and the oldest daughter— 😈 (@geminitingzzzz) April 30, 2021
Why does being the oldest female sibling automatically force you to wrangle everyone together for holidays— maybe: em (@notemilybohr) November 30, 2022
the eldest sister guilt of not being able to eat a single thing on your own and having to at least buy it for your siblings as well or else it’ll feel extremely wrong & unjust— ل ي ن (@cestlachat) January 4, 2023
Eldest daughters whose favourite sport is running away from their feelings are the backbone of society.— fran (@galacticidiots) April 19, 2022
if you are the oldest sibling and also a girl you may be entitled to financial compensation— sailor鄧mel369420 (@MelissaOng69420) December 27, 2022
are u okay or are u the eldest daughter— eula (@eulatales) May 19, 2022