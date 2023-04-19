Relationshipsfunny tweetsdaughters

Funny And Relatable Tweets About Being The Eldest Daughter

"the first born daughter urge to lie to your parents about what you're doing even when you're a grown adult"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Every sibling position in the birth order comes with its own set of joys, challenges and peculiarities. This is especially true for the eldest daughter role, which combines the experience of being the first-born with a gendered expectation of caregiving for both the younger siblings and eventually the aging parents.

Amid these challenges, many first-borns turn to Twitter to share jokes, memes and rants. Below, we’ve rounded up 30 funny and relatable tweets about life as the eldest daughter.

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Ever Heard Of ‘Period Flu’? Buckle Up.

Style & Beauty

For Centuries, Boys Used To ‘Dress Like A Girl.’ Here’s When Everything Changed.

Food & Drink

The Best Kind Of Soy Sauce For Every Job

Wellness

Do Pets Grieve, Too? Experts Explain How To Help Them Through Loss.

Parenting

Who Should Pick Up After Kids On Planes? Here’s What Flight Attendants Say.

Home & Living

How To Stop Reaching For Your Phone Right When You Wake Up

Wellness

Ever Had A 'Dream Baby'? Here's What It Means.

Home & Living

The Rudest Things You Can Do While Hosting Overnight Guests

Work/Life

8 Things Productivity Experts Would Never, Ever Do Before Work

Wellness

What End-Of-Life Doulas Want You To Know About Death And Grief

Shopping

Experts Explain Why You Need An Emergency Go Bag (And What Should Be In It)

Shopping

14 Spring Dresses Under $100 That Belong In Your Wardrobe

Shopping

If Your Bag Is An Actual Black Hole, Try These 11 Helpful Products

Shopping

Gallery-Worthy Work From Black Artists That You Can Buy On Etsy

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Travel

15 Amazing UNESCO World Heritage Sites You Can Visit In The U.S.

Parenting

35 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 10-Year-Olds

Relationships

Grief Counselors Say 'Closure' Is A Myth. Here's Why.

Wellness

Should I Leave A Comment On Someone's Grief-Stricken Social Media Post?

Wellness

How Bad Is It To Use A Product With A California Prop 65 Warning Label?

Shopping

14 Helpful Items If Your Produce Always Goes Bad Before You Eat It

Shopping

If You’re Taking A Single Trip This Year, These 35 Products Will Probably Come In Handy

Work/Life

At What Point Is Complaining About Your Job Doing More Harm Than Good?

Food & Drink

Not Everyone Wants A Casserole: The Different Ways Cultures Grieve With Food

Shopping

Here Are 8 Derm-Recommended Products To Soothe Your Sunburn

Relationships

Why People Are Freaking Out So Much About The Taylor Swift Breakup

Food & Drink

We Asked A GI Doc Why The New Starbucks Drinks Can Give You The Runs

Home & Living

This New Fantasy Adventure Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Dark Comedy Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Tiny, Powerful Blender That Our Food Editor Uses Way More Than Her Vitamix

Relationships

This One Small Gesture Will Mean So Much To Your Grieving Friend

Shopping

37 Products With Before And After Photos That Are Unbelievable

Shopping

Dermatologists Say These Products Can Eradicate Blackheads For Good

Work/Life

The 3 Biggest Myths About HR You Need To Stop Believing

Wellness

How Long COVID Affects The Gut

Shopping

The Best Moisture-Wicking Underwear To Keep You Dry Down There

Style & Beauty

Should We Really Be Wearing Black To Funerals?

Shopping

The Best Places To Buy Wedding Dresses Under $1,000 Online

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

The Best All-Purpose Facial Moisturizers, According To The Experts