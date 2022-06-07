Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a cough was just a cough. Now, it’s a source of panic, dread and frantic looks from strangers ― even glares.
Of course, it’s important to take a test if you suspect you might have COVID or start showing symptoms. But people also cough for a variety of reasons ― allergies, asthma, the common cold or even just inhaling something foreign, to name a few. The same goes for other common COVID symptoms, like fatigue or headaches.
Still, many of us have gotten used to immediately offering a reason for coughing or sneezing every time it happens in public. And some have turned to Twitter to muse about this new (ish) reality.
Below, we’ve rounded up 25 relatable tweets about the struggle of showing any symptoms in the age of COVID.