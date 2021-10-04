Facebook and its apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp, went down Monday, so naturally everyone fled to Twitter.
While the company has still not shared the cause of the outages, people are flexing their comedic muscles by tweeting jokes about the whole situation nonetheless. We’ve rounded up a selection of some of the funniest tweets about the social media outages.
Remember when they were like "in two weeks we can all go back to work" in March 2020. What if it's like that with Instagram?— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 4, 2021
lot of top tier vaccine scientists going to have a tough time with their independent research now that facebook is down— Dana Schwartz 🫀 (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 4, 2021
with instagram down, influencers are going to have to go door to door making teenage girls feel like shit about themselves— Erin Amok Amok Amok Ryan (@morninggloria) October 4, 2021
According to Facebook, the only way to fix the FB outage is to cover its servers in horse paste.— Kashana (@kashanacauley) October 4, 2021
Twitter right now as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook crash #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/zSHya9uxC0— Thando (@whoistedo) October 4, 2021
Facebook and Instagram are down but it's like, who isn't?— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) October 4, 2021
While FB and IG are down, I am going to amuse myself reading Amazon reviews. Like the one titled "I am finally at one with my underwear."— GET VACCINATED (((Jennifer Mendelsohn))) (@CleverTitleTK) October 4, 2021
Me leaving Instagram to check on Twitter if it’s down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Uv1f0S0v92— Hemanth (@hemanth09__) October 4, 2021
Goodbye to all the friends I have never bothered to get the phone number of because we communicate exclusively over insta and messenger— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) October 4, 2021
God help us if there’s a photogenic sunset tonight.— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 4, 2021
Me after switching between my wifi and data only to realise that instagram and facebook are down #instagramdown— Benji (@Cule_Ben) October 4, 2021
Facebook is down. Where am I supposed to get medical advice? An actual doctor?— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 4, 2021
They took down Finsta— Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) October 4, 2021
Went to check Instagram and it was down and it felt like the last scene in Good Will Hunting pic.twitter.com/bVZKsauhuR— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 4, 2021
Facebook’s down so I’m calling my elderly relatives and asking them their thoughts on the vaccine— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) October 4, 2021
“Remember when Instagram & Facebook existed?” - history books / all of us, one hour after they went down— Kim Holcomb (@kimholcomb) October 4, 2021
Everybody coming to Twitter to check that what happened to WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook 😭😭#WhatsApp #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/SLfeukCKp8— Usama Iftikhar (@usama__iftikhar) October 4, 2021
if you can bring down whatsapp and insta you can also bring down microsoft teams— Kate Flood (@KateFlood) October 4, 2021
Everyone Agrees Downtime Is Important. But That's Not What Happened When I Finally Tried To Take A Day Off— Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) October 4, 2021
FACEBOOK IS DOWN NOW HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO KNOW WHAT AUNT CAROL IS MAKING FOR DINNER— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 4, 2021
Me: Facebook is down.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) October 4, 2021
Wife: I could tell even without checking my phone.
Me: How?
Wife: People are actually getting work done.
Social media in its flop era— Shelagh Dolan (@ShelaghDolan) October 4, 2021
Help I can’t stop opening the Facebook app. I am dumber than a hamster. pic.twitter.com/CD8GraFuzL— Krista O'Reilly (@krista_oreilly) October 4, 2021
Mark Zuckerberg has concluded his research into rating every woman on Earth and has now shut down Facebook. Thank you all for your cooperation.— john carpenter's ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) October 4, 2021
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook eliminated.— Miguel ♡ | RAWE CEEK 🇹🇷 (@FormulaMiguel) October 4, 2021
Only Twitter made it to the second game. pic.twitter.com/YfPETCPsHj
okay well I’ve gone down on many people before too and have NEVER trended on twitter, so what’s up with that, instagram and facebook— Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) October 4, 2021
Mark trying to fix Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook at the same time. pic.twitter.com/n0WZSwLYon— Mazi Gburugburu Son (@Maziify07) October 4, 2021
Instagram and Facebook going down: Haha serves ‘em right.— Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) October 4, 2021
Twitter glitching too: [Immediately turns on CNN to see if it’s a cyberattack.]
instagram is down. can I come over and look at your food— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 4, 2021
The best part of WhatsApp Instagram and Facebook going down is Twitter trolling them. LMAO 😭 #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/drwbo208RZ— M (@mazzzoff) October 4, 2021