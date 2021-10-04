Home & Living

Funny Tweets About The Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Outages

"According to Facebook, the only way to fix the FB outage is to cover its servers in horse paste."

Facebook and its apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp, went down Monday, so naturally everyone fled to Twitter.

While the company has still not shared the cause of the outages, people are flexing their comedic muscles by tweeting jokes about the whole situation nonetheless. We’ve rounded up a selection of some of the funniest tweets about the social media outages.

