Style & Beauty

35 Funny Tweets About Fake Tan Fails

From spray tan mishaps to self tanner woes, these will resonate with those who go the sunless route.

Summer is the season to bask in the sun and give your skin a little natural glow. But at other times of the year (and for those who prefer to minimize their sun damage and cancer risk), there’s always the fake tan approach.

From spray tans to store-bought self tanners, countless options exist to give your skin an artificial summer glow. And, like with all beauty products, there are many opportunities for mishaps.

We’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets about spray tan and self tanner fails.

BeautyTanningSunless tanning