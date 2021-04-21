Travel

Funny Tweets About The Things You Forget To Pack

"I take my time packing. That way I only forget 33 things instead of all the things."

While some travelers have a tendency to overpack, others often find themselves forgetting to bring crucial items on their trips. And a good number of people manage to simultaneously overpack and forget things.

The good news is we can always laugh about it. A lot of funny folks on Twitter have lamented their packing fails, from missing toothbrushes to a complete absence of underwear.

We’ve rounded up 30 funny tweets about the things people forget to pack. Enjoy!

TwitterHumortravelingpacking