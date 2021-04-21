While some travelers have a tendency to overpack, others often find themselves forgetting to bring crucial items on their trips. And a good number of people manage to simultaneously overpack and forget things.
The good news is we can always laugh about it. A lot of funny folks on Twitter have lamented their packing fails, from missing toothbrushes to a complete absence of underwear.
We’ve rounded up 30 funny tweets about the things people forget to pack. Enjoy!
We forgot to pack our toothbrushes & toothpaste for vacation but no one forgot their phone chargers because, priorities.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) June 8, 2015
I forgot to pack my headphones, face wash, Chapstick and phone charger. This is the end for me. Goodbye.— Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 10, 2017
So excited to open my suitcase in San Diego and figure out what I forgot to pack!— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) July 8, 2015
I forgot to pack deodorant. I put perfume in my armpits. I LIVE MY LIFE TO THE XTREME.— Grace Helbig (@gracehelbig) October 17, 2013
Dear all my Austin friends coming to my event tonight: I just realized I forgot to pack a bra. It shall be an evening of... liberation.— Glennon Doyle (@GlennonDoyle) May 31, 2019
I forgot to pack my glasses. So, when I take these contacts out, it's a wrap on seeing things across the room.— deray (@deray) June 22, 2016
The first 30 minutes of any road trip is spent mentally cataloging everything you forgot to pack.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) June 27, 2018
Things I forgot to pack:— Stevie 🔮 (@stevieboebi) September 27, 2017
razor
deodorant
vibrator
Things I'm gonna be this weekend:
smelly
hairy
horny
I take my time packing. That way I only forget 33 things instead of all the things.— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) April 25, 2019
[packing for weekend]— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 18, 2021
Wife: Don't forget underwear.
Me: I know.
Wife: Because you always forget underwear.
Me: I KNOW.
Wife: It's like the first thing you pack I don't know how-
Me: OMG I GET IT PACK UNDERWEAR.
[unpacking at lodge]
Me: you won't believe this
My husband was very excited when I came to the hotel bed naked. I don't have the heart to tell him it's because I forgot to pack pajamas.— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) June 20, 2016
Ok my mom forgot to pack my wig now I'm just gone have to use the hotel mop 🤦🏽♀️— CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) August 11, 2018
Other mom, Day 1 of summer trip: Eagerly looks over itinerary and starts executing travel plans: seeing sights, soaking up culture, and exploring.— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) June 27, 2018
Me, Day 1 of summer trip:
Makes list of everything I forgot to pack. Spends Day 1 buying everything I forgot to pack.
Forgot to pack my blood pressure medicine on an extended family vacation, so I guess this is goodbye.— 〰 Just Linda 〰 (@LindaInDisguise) July 1, 2017
Now that the plane is in the air, it’s almost time for wife to start listing off the things she forgot to pack.— Steve Olivas (@steveolivas) August 7, 2018
7: I forgot to pack underwear!— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) May 22, 2016
M: Well, just wear that pair all weekend.
7: Ok. It's not like it's something you change every day anyway.
M:
And if you look to your left, you’ll see Nicole Maines sprinting across WeHo to get to Sephora cause the hotel lost and found didn’t have her Alyssa Edwards palette that she forgot to pack because she was in a rush AND STUPID— Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) November 9, 2019
[spends 3 weeks meticulously planning packing lists for vacation]— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) July 28, 2017
[packs]
[rechecks packing]
[gets to destination]
[forgot to pack clothes]
That moment when you realize you forgot to pack your foundation/concealer for your week on the road. pic.twitter.com/GkSxh2mCxX— Janet Mock (@janetmock) February 23, 2015
Flew back to jersey and forgot to pack pajamas so went to bed in dress pants last night...— Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) September 22, 2018
Flew all the way to Florida and realized we forgot to pack even a single toy or book for our 4yo. Screaming in the backseat has commenced.— Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) September 20, 2013
So learn from my mistakes kids, don't drink before packing for a big trip, you'll forget shit— Lady WhistleDiep (aka Diep Tran) (@diepthought) June 4, 2013
At Radiohead. I hope they play all of Kid A over and over so it's just like that one road trip where I forgot to pack the CDs.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 10, 2012
Forgot to pack bobby pins, but don’t worry. I found butterfly clips in my childhood bedroom.— Sara DiNatale (@sara_dinatale) December 24, 2018
Every time I go away I underpack (where are my socks?) or overpack (I have enough shirts to clothe the Game of Thrones cast for a month).— Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) September 13, 2016
[packing for a trip]— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) July 19, 2018
Me: Are you sure you want to bring those toys? I don’t want you to leave them behind.
Kid: *annoyed voice* I WON’T MOM
[halfway home from the trip]
Kid: MOM DID YOU FORGET TO PACK MY TOYS?
I packed 2 toothbrushes for my edges and forgot to pack one for my teeth.— Angie Thomas (@angiecthomas) August 15, 2019
Thank God I’m near a store. pic.twitter.com/pIoFKwVE0g
Packing up my entire house into suitcases so I don’t forget anything while on vacation for a week so that when I get there I can remember the one thing I forgot that I really needed.— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) June 19, 2019
I am on the train to Montreal and I forgot to pack any underwear which honestly feels VERY Montreal— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) March 15, 2018
WIFE: did you remember to pack the— Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) December 6, 2016
ME: nope