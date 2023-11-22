25 Tweets About What It's Really Like To Celebrate Thanksgiving With Kids

As a parent, the things you’re most thankful for include your child’s health and safety — but attempting to share an elaborate meal with them and all of your extended family may leave you feeling less-than-filled with gratitude.
You can count on children to bring their full, honest, picky-eating, straight-talking selves to the table. While not always relaxing or enjoyable, every Thanksgiving with kids is a meal to remember.
Here, some of the wittiest parents on X (formerly Twitter) share their wry observations on what it’s like to share this national holiday with little ones.
I love when my child has themed group lunches at school like “Thanksgiving Feast Day” or “Holiday Brunch” -— Amanda Marcotte | Mediocre Mommy (@storiesofamom) November 19, 2019
- so she can practice refusing all the food and ask for chicken nuggets, before her final performance in front of our family.
I love Thanksgiving. Can't wait to slave for hours over a meal my kids will rudely reject in front of relatives who are judging my parenting— Ally (@TragicAllyHere) November 16, 2016
When your children refuse to eat anything other than a buttered dinner roll today just take a deep breath and be thankful that there will be more leftovers for you.— Moderately Mom (@moderately_mom) November 28, 2019
Also, fuck guilt and other people's opinions on what your kids should or shouldn't be eating.
Thanksgiving is a sweet day where my kids scream for hrs while I cook & then my 4 yo announces at the table that Grandma Edna smells funny.— Ash (an female) ⚪️ (@adult_mom) November 16, 2016
It’s the day before thanksgiving and my children better not ask to eat today.— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) November 27, 2019
Spent the hour ride home from Thanksgiving with my butt wedged between two car seats because the #baby was screaming. Yea, holidays with kids!— Ohio mom of two 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ #BLM (@OhioMomoftwo) November 24, 2017
It's almost Thanksgiving, so that means it's time to buy a bunch of food your kids will stare at for 10 minutes before asking for pie!— the Mom TruthBomb (@momTruthBomb) November 16, 2016
My kids think I’m going to make them breakfast when we still have plenty of cranberry sauce leftover from thanksgiving we need to eat.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 28, 2022
When planning your Thanksgiving meal portions, don't forget to account for all of the stuff your kids will throw on the floor.— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) November 18, 2017
It’s 9pm on Thanksgiving :— hahahaheater ❄️🌨️☃️ (@dishs_up) November 27, 2020
One of my children is eating mashed potatoes with a spatula, out of glassware.
One of my children is dipping eggos in home made whipped cream.
The other one is yawing “I’m not tired”
Thanksgiving accomplished!
The most rewarding part of cooking for days to have a wonderful thanksgiving for my family is when the kids start gagging and ask for pop tarts— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) November 1, 2021
What son of a bitch signed me up to bring 30 juice boxes and a pumpkin pie for 5’s kindergarten Thanksgiving party?!— Marissa💚💛 (@michimama75) November 22, 2021
Oh shit. It’s me. I’M the son of a bitch.
May this be the year that your children eat something other than dinner rolls.— the Mom TruthBomb (@momTruthBomb) November 28, 2019
- a parent's Thanksgiving blessing
[Thanksgiving dinner]— The Dad (@thedad) November 26, 2020
Me: *wins wishbone contest*
Wife: so what did you wish for?
Kids: *walking into the kitchen* our shoes are tied and we are ready to go
Me: *smiles*
Thank you, in advance, to my family for the hours they'll put into preparing a Thanksgiving dinner so that my daughter can eat mac 'n cheese & immediately raid the dessert spread.— ωнαтѕαяαнѕαι∂ (@tinyandtired) November 23, 2017
You know what I'm thankful for every Thanksgiving? Having kids that all of a sudden are "tired" when I've had enough of visiting my family.— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) November 20, 2018
Kids: *open fridge*— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) November 27, 2019
Me, being the cheerful mom I always thought I’d be during the holidays: DONT YOU DARE PUT YOUR HANDS ON ANYTHING IN THERE! THATS FOR THANKSGIVING!!
Going to my parents for Thanksgiving, where my kids will continue to be picky eaters, but it’s an away game.— Tired Dad of 2 (@Tired_Dad_of_2) November 25, 2021
Let's get married & have kids so instead of enjoying Thanksgiving dinner you can make sure no food touches on her plate while I microwave him a hotdog.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) November 22, 2019
Happy Thanksgiving!— Amanda Marcotte | Mediocre Mommy (@storiesofamom) November 28, 2019
Or as we like to call it in our house, “I don’t like that, I want butter noodles.”
Godspeed.
Happy Thanksgiving, don’t forget to pack some granola bars for your kid who will look at a table full of every imaginable food and refuse to eat any of it.— The Dad (@thedad) November 24, 2022
We have this tradition where every Thanksgiving my wife & I cook a big meal, then our kids criticize it— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) November 24, 2021
Me, before kids: This is dumb, we should get the whole week off.— Ramblin Mama (@ramblinma) November 21, 2017
Me, with kids in school: Do they really need the day after Thanksgiving off, too?
Son: why is there a parade for thanksgiving?— The Dad (@thedad) November 28, 2019
Me: to remember why we celebrate *points* there's a turkey *points* and that's a pilgrim
Son: *points to Pikachu* and who's that?
Me: *smiling* son, I think it's time I tell you the true meaning of the holidays
Nothing makes me long for Monday morning more than a 5-day Thanksgiving break spent with kids hopped up on pie and leftover Halloween candy.— the Mom TruthBomb (@momTruthBomb) November 28, 2016
