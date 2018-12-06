Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Parenting

35 Tweets About The Struggle Of Getting Kids Dressed For Cold Weather

Winter is coming!
By Caroline Bologna
12/06/2018 05:45am ET

Cold weather means time for hot chocolate, snowball fights and cozy nights at home. It’s also the season of layers, layers and more layers.

Parents know the stress of trying to get kids dressed for the cold weather ― from the arguments about whether a coat is necessary to the agility needed to squeeze a toddler into winter gear.

We’ve rounded up 35 relatable tweets from parents about the struggle to get their kids bundled up. Stay warm, everyone!

