35 Tweets About The Struggle Of Getting Kids Dressed For Cold Weather

Cold weather means time for hot chocolate, snowball fights and cozy nights at home. It’s also the season of layers, layers and more layers.
Parents know the stress of trying to get kids dressed for the cold weather ― from the arguments about whether a coat is necessary to the agility needed to squeeze a toddler into winter gear.
We’ve rounded up 35 relatable tweets from parents about the struggle to get their kids bundled up. Stay warm, everyone!
It was 40 degrees this morning which added an hour to our morning routine because it takes that long for kids to zip a coat.— Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) October 17, 2017
The weather is finally cold enough to require gloves & hats, because frantically searching for the lost shoe before school was just too easy.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) November 7, 2018
My 1 year old is insisting to put on her own snow-pants so we should be ready to go outside in about July.— Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) January 26, 2013
*finally gets gloves on toddler correctly*— Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 26, 2018
*dies of old age*
Law of Parenting # 39:— Momma of Midgard (@MidgardMomma) November 21, 2013
Spend 15 minutes getting 3 preschoolers bundled up for a walk, and 7 minutes later 2 will have to pee.
I'm sorry fitness experts, but there is no better strength test than trying to put a coat and pair of shoes on a toddler.— Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) January 8, 2018
Just the thought of trying to do up the zippers on my kids' winter coats raises my god damn blood pressure— Downtime Dad (@DowntimeDad) November 14, 2015
*Tilts head and cracks neck. Cracks knuckles.*— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) November 21, 2016
"Let's do this."
*Stares down the toddler refusing to put on a coat and mittens.*
Kid Sledding Timeline:— ReasonsMySonIsCrying (@ReasonsMySonCry) January 3, 2014
7a-11a: Ask to go sledding
11a-12n: Refuse to get dressed
12n-1p: Put on 15 layers
1p-110p: SLEDDING!
110p: Get cold.
Remind your kids to take a coat to school so the inside of their backpacks can be toasty warm all day while they freeze to death at recess.— Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) November 7, 2017
3-year-old: *puts on snow boots with no pants*— "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) April 5, 2014
Me: You forgot something.
3: Oops. *puts in a barrette*
Me: "Get your boots and coat. It's time to go."— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) January 4, 2017
*15 minutes later*
Toddler: pic.twitter.com/Du6ctmLD2c
My kids got their coats and boots on in under 2 minutes this morning. They've been faking incompetence this whole time!— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) January 25, 2016
First snow today and my kids already lost 36 pairs of gloves.— Carbosly (@Carbosly) November 16, 2018
When you buy your kid a coat that’s a couple sizes larger so they can wear it longer https://t.co/JVDGV7Hjqp— The Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) October 25, 2018
Snow pants, check— Stephanie Jankowski (@CrazyExhaustion) January 14, 2016
Snow boots, check
Hat, gloves, scarf, urge to pee, check
Playing outside for 4 minutes, SONOFA
Have kids so you can argue with tiny, opinionated people about why they can't wear shorts in winter and then coats when it's 80 degrees.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) April 26, 2017
It's so cold, my kids are willingly wearing their coats outside.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) January 4, 2018
It's easier to split the atom than it is to get mittens on a 4yo.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) January 9, 2015
There’s a brief window of time when a winter coat perfectly fits a toddler, and it always begins the day the zipper breaks.— The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) January 2, 2018
Waiter: And how are you today?— 🦞wrecked lobster🦞 (@MommaUnfiltered) December 7, 2017
*Flashback to me trying to fit my kid’s fat foot in last year’s boot*
“Thirsty”
SNOW! Let's go outside kids!— Marl (@Marlebean) January 29, 2014
*pants, shirt, fleece, snowsuit, socks, shoes, jacket, hat, scarf- 10 minutes
*gloves- annnd it's springtime
Me: *tries to put a coat on 1-year-old* Why won’t this fit?— "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) November 22, 2013
Wife: Because she’s already wearing a coat
Like I have time to look at my kids
I spent 20 minutes, 20. Fucking. Minutes. Convincing my kid to wear a coat, but yeah, congrats on your pregnancy.— The Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) October 25, 2017
WHAT I SAY: get your shoes and coat on— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) April 10, 2018
WHAT MY KIDS HEAR: play your harmonica while taking a last minute poop
My son keeps "losing" his coat, so today I made him wear his sister's old fuzzy purple one. How long you think it'll take him to "find" his?— HollowTreeVentures (@RobynHTV) January 2, 2014
My proudest moment as a parent was when my child agreed it was cold enough to wear a hat.— Zoe vs. the Universe (@zoevsuniverse) March 6, 2017
I like to buy my kids extra lightweight snow boots so they have an easier time carrying them while running through the snow in their sneakers.— Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) January 11, 2018
My daughter doesn’t want to put on her winter coat because it takes too long, but she has no problem changing her outfit 12 times a day.— Wendy S. (@maughammom) October 29, 2017
Winter budget when you have young kids:— Carbosly (@Carbosly) January 15, 2017
$100 - snowsuit
$65 - boots
$40 - hats & scarves
$25 - thermal leggings
$1,579,325,753 - mittens
Time to pare down the hats and mittens. Everyone gets one set. Well, one backup set each is a good idea. One for skiing. Maybe another for special occasions. A fancy set. Obviously they need one that's waterproof. Ok. So. It's settled. We keep it all and buy a bigger house.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) November 13, 2017
You tell your kids they need to wear boots. You show them the forecast. You point to the snow outside. You still somehow lose the argument.— Liz Gumbinner 🌊 (@Mom101) March 2, 2015
Okay kid so if you won't listen to me and wear a coat when it's freezing then I won't wear a bra when your mates are here— Claire Smith (@MinistryOfMum) November 7, 2012
Pro tip: If you have be somewhere immediately following your toddlers nap, put their coat and shoes on them before putting them to sleep.— The Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) March 22, 2017
Today I decided to send my kids to school with every hat, glove, and scarf we own so they can just lose all of them at once and get it over with.— the Mom TruthBomb (@momTruthBomb) November 9, 2017