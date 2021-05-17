30 Relatable Tweets About Having A Brother

It’s hard to describe what it’s like to have a brother to those who lack the experience. But the funny folks of Twitter have come pretty close.
We’ve rounded up 30 funny and relatable tweets about life with brothers. Enjoy!
one time in high school my brother took my car and CRASHED it, got it fixed and put it back in the driveway all within my 6hr school day and he kept it a secret for 4 years!!! i think that’s the most sibling thing ever— jenny t (@jrtyszka) May 29, 2018
my family grouptext is a great place for my parents n me to freely use 2-10 exclamation points at the end of every sentence and for my brother to send "Ok." as his sole sporadic response— Karen Chee (@karencheee) June 12, 2020
Having brothers is stress why do they eat everything?!?!?— Inayah (@Inayahh_R) April 9, 2020
Sibling rivalry, or as my parents called it, "Stop choking your brother, he's turning blue"— The Untastic Mr. Fitz (@UnFitz) November 30, 2016
Movie girl: [changing a tire] haha I have 2 brothers ;)— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) August 13, 2018
Movie girl 2: [chugging a beer, welding a broken axel] 5 brothers
Movie girl 3: [teaching a 1967 Chrysler Sebring how to throw a perfect football] 12 brothers
I told my brother he can eat half of my grapes pic.twitter.com/ACTqO4B5Mr— justice 💖 (@Jaaaaaymomma) May 18, 2017
Just found out my brother has a 21 year old girlfriend and when I meet her tomorrow I’m going to talk in a toddler voice and say things like “are you on tik tok?” and “is it time for juul?”— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) January 10, 2020
Me: my brother is so annoying— Jazzybum (@Jazzybumblee) April 20, 2018
Someone else: your brother is annoying
Me: Erm. Excuse me?!?! He is not!
When I told my brother about my kids book, he successfully gaslit me into believing it was the exact plot of an obscure book we had loved as children that I had subconsciously ripped off and I panicked and almost cancelled the contract— Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) November 5, 2018
My brother: You can be a godparent for my kid under one condition.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) July 21, 2018
Me: Name it.
My brother: No Godfather jokes.
Me: You made me an offer I can't refuse.
Having a brother is fun until you hear “your brother is so cute”— Kimberly 🤍 (@kkimberllyy__) August 23, 2019
This pretty much sums up having brothers. pic.twitter.com/qiGxSOMRmW— Neil Before Zod™ (@WaytowichNeil) September 18, 2019
My brother don't talk to me because I took his damn baseball cap, but he was the first person to show up when my son had an accident and paying bills before I even arrived. Siblings relationship are strange indeed 😂😂. True love is harsh I hear lol— Pussy Dracula 🧛🏿♂️ (@NjotuPower) June 30, 2020
The problem with dating men is I might end up dating someone with my brother’s name— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) April 6, 2020
The problem with dating women is I might end up dating someone with my therapist’s name
I don’t miss going to pre-Covid gatherings so much as I miss being 7 yrs old and going to Sharper Image w my brother and touching every single gadget and thinking, wow, this is the future— Karen Chee (@karencheee) August 21, 2020
Having a brother really takes you to a different level of anger.— Luke Martial Mata's de Pog'Bruno. ➐ (@Ammarah_07) July 15, 2020
I got absolutely fucking owned by my brother’s 21 year old girlfriend yesterday pic.twitter.com/tFeI32h96n— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) January 12, 2020
My brother: *grills me for 10 minutes about what I do for fun*— alanna bennett 😩 (@AlannaBennett) January 5, 2020
Me: What do YOU do for fun?
My brother: I look for rocks.
Once I said to my brother, “it’s nice how we’re not just siblings, we’re best friends” and he said “nah we’re siblings”— Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) August 12, 2018
This is what having a brother is like pic.twitter.com/nzK2dkcqud— natalie gonzalez (@matalanata) December 14, 2018
[morning after my brother's bachelor party]— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) August 2, 2019
Me: I'm never drinking again.
Brother: Want a beer?
Me: Yes.
I get where Sansa and Arya are coming from in terms of every girl my brother has ever dated.— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 6, 2019
Once when I was 23 my brother left his weed in the bathroom so I told my mom and while she was yelling at him I took the weed for myself— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) February 6, 2020
Growing up with a brother be like... pic.twitter.com/wrqKoEumaQ— Because I'm a Guy (@CauseWereGuys) January 29, 2017
The thing about growing up with brothers is you can pretty much say anything related to poop without me even noticing.— nyc kelli (@NYC_Blonde) June 9, 2014
8: I don’t want to have bunk beds anymore.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) December 19, 2019
Me: Why not?
8: What if my brother falls through & crushes me while I’m sleeping?
Me: That won’t happen.
8: Are you sure? He’s one real heavy son of a bleep!
Awww my brother and I love each other so much pic.twitter.com/0TY0N4WknG— Karen Chee (@karencheee) December 13, 2019
I keep hearing a baby cry so I start to panic then I remember it’s my brother’s baby so who gives a shit.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) June 9, 2018
If you ever wonder what having a brother is like.... pic.twitter.com/bnpDhxDxe3— Marlene Mendez (@MarleneDizzle) July 10, 2019
having a brother builds character— ayesha (@1ayeshaaa) May 7, 2020