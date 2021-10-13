Parenting

Funny Tweets About The Misery Of Helping Your Kids With Math Homework

"What wine pairs well with Common Core math?"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

You may think you left math behind when you finished school. But if you have children, you’re in for a rude awakening.

Many parents have used Twitter to lament the days when their children ask for help with their math homework. Even if they manage to recall the skills they once learned, that may not be helpful in the confusion of common core math.

Fortunately, they’ve also found humor in the situation. We’ve rounded up 35 tweets that sum up parents’ frustrations with their kids’ math homework.

Parentsfunny tweetstweetsmathhomework