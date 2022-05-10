Parenting

Tweets About The Hilarious Insults Kids Come Up With

"If you’re having a bad day just know one of my kids told me I look like ET.....when he’s sick....not just regular ET"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Children tend to get creative with the English language, but they don’t always use their special way with words for good. In fact, they frequently come up with some pretty brutal insults.

Nobody knows this better than parents, who often share their children’s latest burns on Twitter. If you’re in need of laughter and commiseration, we’ve rounded up 30 hilarious tweets about kid insults.

Popular in the Community

TwitterKids

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Why BIPOC Chefs Are Rolling Their Eyes When You Demand Substitutions

Travel

Why This Island In Washington State Should Be Your Next Vacation Spot

Wellness

‘Everyone Has A Family Abortion Story, Whether They Know It Or Not’

Work/Life

What To Do When You Forget Someone’s Name

Parenting

Being A Good Mom Doesn’t Mean Being A Martyr

Shopping

These French Skin Care Staples Have A Devoted Following, And You Can Find Them On Amazon

Wellness

Protesting? Here’s What To Wear, Bring And Do To Protect Yourself.

Home & Living

This Spanish Thriller Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

4 Common Places BA.2 And Other Omicron Subvariants Are Spreading

Home & Living

This 1998 Crime Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Most Scenic Airbnbs You Can Stay At On Lopez Island, Washington

Shopping

11 Low-Top Sneakers To Rock With Skirts Or Sundresses

Shopping

These Pants Are Made Just For Shorter Men

Shopping

42 Little "Treat Yourself" Products That Actually Come In Handy

Shopping

7 Tablets That Are Cheaper Than An iPad

Shopping

35 Cleaning Products So Easy To Use You’ll Be Mad You Didn’t Buy Them Earlier

Shopping

8 Black-Owned Or Founded Brands You Can Shop At Target

Shopping

25 Things That You'll Want To Wear And Work Out In This Spring

Shopping

25 Things That’ll Basically Make Your Home Any Real Estate Agent’s Dream

Shopping

26 Products That’ll Make Your Life Easier This Spring

Shopping

The 15 Best Spring Fashion Finds From Target

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

The Name 'Brandon' Is Tanking In Popularity

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2021

Shopping

Forget AirPods: Some Of The Highest Rated Earbuds On Amazon Start At $20

Shopping

29 Pieces Of Clothing That Are Essentially Made For Traveling

Food & Drink

Mixologists Spill The Secrets To Making The Perfect Mint Julep

Shopping

Your Hands And Body Need Retinol, Too. Here Are The Best Products To Try

Travel

16 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Austin

Style & Beauty

Best Ways To Treat And Prevent Fine Lines Around Your Eyes

Shopping

Here's An Impactful Way To Support Women's Shelters Right Now (And Always)

Parenting

Meet Isa, The New Gerber Baby Contest Winner

Wellness

Still Wearing A Mask? Here's What To Do If Someone Confronts You About It.

Wellness

What Doctors Want You To Know About Abortion Right Now

Wellness

8 Things Therapists Personally Do When They Feel Powerless

Food & Drink

Are You Baking With The Wrong Kind Of Butter?

Shopping

Why You Shouldn't Sleep On This Drugstore Skin Care Product

Parenting

Which Type Of Parent Are You? You Likely Fall Into One Of These 4 Styles

Wellness

New Data On Youth Mental Health Is Here ― And It's Not Good

Shopping

This New Skin Care Brand Offers Highly Effective Ingredients At Wildly Low Prices