Birthdays are very important to kids. They get excited about the date weeks, even months ahead of time, asking parents when they’ll get to celebrate again.
The funny parents of Twitter frequently share anecdotes and musings about their children’s responses to getting older and celebrating birthdays. Below, we’ve rounded up 21 tweets that highlight kids’ strong feelings about their birthdays. Enjoy!
Kids in a 2nd grade Zoom class will straight up raise their hands in the middle of a math lesson to be like “My birthday is in 8 days”— SpacedMom (@copymama) February 4, 2021
3-year-old: I’m having trouble getting up because I’m getting old.— Andrew Knott (@aknott21) February 16, 2018
He’s clearly stressed about turning four soon.
"FINALLY!— Carbosly (@Carbosly) December 28, 2014
I've been waiting for this moment for like a year!"
-My son's reaction on turning 7.
My daughter turned 5 today. She is currently having a meltdown bc she “still looks 4”— *sigh*clops (@aotakeo) February 7, 2021
It’s finally my son’s birthday, after 364 days of me telling him it’s not his birthday.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 7, 2021
I put a lot of effort into making 4yo's birthday cake so it will be perfect for when she tells me she wanted it to be completely different.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) March 7, 2017
7-year-old: Can I play with my birthday presents?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 1, 2019
Me: After your party is over.
7: Everybody needs to go home now.
The longest song in the world is the Happy Birthday song to a toddler who is ready to help blow out some candles.— The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) November 6, 2017
5 year old: I wish I was turning 6 already, I am done with being 5!— Niri (@kumarnirasha) March 7, 2013
my kid had her whole class make birthday cards for her dog who celebrated his birthday yesterday.— mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) December 14, 2020
we don’t have a dog.
Leta, upon turning seven years old: "I feel different today. Like, I'm bigger. Really, I'm serious!"— Heather B. Armstrong (@dooce) February 3, 2011
The 5yo wants everyone to know she is turning six in 53 days and she really REALLY wants a Nintendo 3DS.— Doog AF (@AuntMarvel) January 28, 2014
Get on that, everyone.
Its my son’s 9th birthday.— threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) September 15, 2018
So yesterday he thought it would be a great idea to secretly go into my phone and set my alarm for 6.00am so we could get up early.
Good job I love him.
Look at this amazing card my son’s friend made him for his birthday, it’s my new life motto pic.twitter.com/osSYa6yK26— ally (@TragicAllyHere) June 8, 2019
For my son's birthday I surprised him with chocolate cereal for breakfast. (He always asks for it when we grocery shop)— Moderately Mom (@moderately_mom) October 7, 2019
Turns out he doesn't like it & has spent the last week reminding me that I wasted my money.
So the moral of the story:
Don't do nice things for your kids.
Sorry random child at the playground that my daughter just invited to her birthday party 4 months from now. It's never going to happen.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) May 8, 2017
lol at my daughter's first words every morning now being, "Mama, is it my birthday?" It's on August 1.— stacia l. brown (@slb79) July 27, 2016
My daughter turned 7 today. I’m looking forward to Season 7 of “When is my next birthday?”— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) February 12, 2020
My son’s list of birthday wishes reads more like the demands of someone holding hostages— Val (@ValeeGrrl) May 31, 2018
My kid just turned 5 and went on a streak of good behavior because “I’m 5 now, daddy.” Anyway, that was a fun 30 minutes.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) May 31, 2020
My daughter's birthday was yesterday. I'm really sad. I now have 364 days of responding to:— Dad's Take (@DadsTake) April 26, 2017
Is it my birthday yet?!