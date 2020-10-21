Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About Kids Busting Their Parents

"My 10yo caught me hiding candy, so I did what any good parent would do: I paid him off."

You may think you’re in charge as a parent, but we all know who actually runs the show.

Over the years, the funny moms and dads of Twitter have shared their failed efforts to be sneaky around their kids ― whether it’s eating their Halloween candy or getting rid of excess toys.

We’ve rounded up a hilarious selection. Scroll down for 35 relatable tweets about kids busting their parents.

