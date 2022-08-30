Home & Living

25 Tweets About The Things We Were Conditioned To Worry About As Kids

"Why did my mom make me think it was illegal to turn a light on in the car while we were driving throughout my whole childhood?"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

As children, we received countless warnings from parents and other adults concerning disastrous behaviors that should be avoided at all costs. For those of a certain generation, these included strong messages about never taking anything from the hotel minibar or turning on an interior car light while the vehicle is in motion.

Many of those warnings stuck, and as adults, we still abide by the same rules. But, as it turns out, a lot of those things aren’t quite as bad as our parents had us believe. From comical exaggerations to outright lies, here are 25 relatable tweets about the things adults conditioned us to worry about.

