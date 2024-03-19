ParentingParenting Kidsfunny tweets

42 Bleepin' Hilarious Tweets About Kids And Cursing

"I got my car stuck in the mud while out with my kids. In related news, I owe $365 to the swear jar."
By 

Parenting reporter

Kids will say the darndest things ... occasionally using words that they aren’t supposed to know yet. Wherever could they have learned them?

Here, some of Twitter’s funniest parents comment on cursing in front of kids, hearing kids use language that’s incongruous with their innocent little faces, and the hilarious misunderstandings that result as kids learn what swearing is all about.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN LIFE